Slant or Sometimes Askew

A reader made a basket out of old Eugene Weeklys

• We often have folks drop by the Weekly’s office on Thursdays and Fridays to grab and reuse past issues. We do snicker when folks make bird cage liner and fire starter jokes (OK, that one time a white supremacist burned a bunch of Weeklys and posted the video on YouTube was weird), but we are delighted when our print pages have a second life. Thank you to the artist who wove a basket out of old papers and left it in a red box for us to find! Any other EW art projects we should know about? Let us know! Editor@EugeneWeekly.com.

• Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on her own vice presidential candidate — Tim Walz — in her campaign for the White House. The two-term Minnesota governor — formerly a member of Congress, a former sergeant major in the National Guard, high school civics teacher and football coach — was tagged August 6 to be Harris’ running mate in the general election against the Republican ticket, Donald Trump and JD Vance. We firmly believe it’s better to waltz with Walz than to dance with Vance.

• Pride is this Saturday, August 10, at Alton Baker Park! (See the viewpoint in this issue, and events in the What’s Happening Calendar). The sold-out Ween show at the Cuthbert that was causing parking conflicts was canceled, but organizers are still encouraging alternative transportation. Also this weekend is the Junction City Scandinavian Festival (we are so in it for the Danish æbleskiver). The fest kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. Love events? We do, too! List your event for free in our copious calendar — email Cal@EugeneWeekly.com for info or just head to Calendar.eugeneweekly.com.

• Just in time for Pride, we have cool Eugene Weekly Pride T-shirts. Swing by and pick up yours for just $25 and support the LGBTQIA+ community all year!!

• A recent vote by the conservative members of the Lane County Commission has us questioning their commitment to democracy. In a 3-2 vote on August 6, the County Commission pushed a private law firm’s charter amendments to the Nov. 5 ballot, requiring a midcycle 2025 redistricting cycle. Lane County’s elections office clerk calls it a threat to “election integrity.” Members of the charter review committee have called it gerrymandering. We do, too. Are Commissioners David Loveall, Pat Farr and Ryan Ceniga trying to take away the power of voters in Eugene? Read our story at EugeneWeekly.com.