In Defense of ‘Career Politicians’

By Bob Bussel

In a campaign ad titled “Money and Power,” a woman supporting Monique DeSpain’s candidacy for Congress declares: “I do think career politicians are part of the problem.”

DeSpain, who is seeking to replace Val Hoyle as District 4’s congressional representative, follows this statement by asserting that “I am not a career politician.” Underscoring the point, DeSpain makes this assertion behind a background picture of Hoyle labeled “career politician.”

I have long been fascinated by this line of political argument. For example, we don’t hear denunciations of “career doctors,” “career teachers,” or “career plumbers.” In most cases we appreciate the dedication, experience and competence that people develop over the course of an occupational career. However, having a career in politics does not receive similar respect.

How do we explain attempts to discredit political opponents by labeling them as career politicians? The term reflects a deep-seated popular distrust of government, which many see as inherently intrusive, wasteful or corrupt. People who have embraced politics as a career, especially those who serve multiple terms in office, are painted with this brush. In the eyes of detractors, their longevity inevitably causes them to lose touch with the needs and concerns of ordinary people.

Often, the charge of corruption reflects the belief, as DeSpain’s ad suggests, that veteran politicians are only in it for money and power. As one person declared in the ad, “politicians are lining their pockets while people are struggling at home.”

Candidates branding their opponents as career politicians typically portray themselves as virtuous outsiders untainted by association with an entrenched and unresponsive system. They propose to use the special insights they have gained in fields such as business, sports, the military or other non-political occupations to repair the dysfunction that permeates our politics.

I certainly recognize the value of people bringing different career experiences to the practice of politics. And I understand the legitimate concern that some long-time politicians (a small percentage in my judgment) can become disengaged, self-interested or fail to represent their constituents effectively.

However, there is much to be said for the benefits that come with making politics a career. Many career politicians learn valuable skills such as the art of negotiation and compromise, listening carefully and adapting to meet the needs of constituents, developing productive working relationships with colleagues, and crafting solutions that improve the lives of people and their communities.

I can see these qualities in prominent Lane County officials with long political careers, including former Congressman Peter DeFazio, former Eugene mayor Kitty Piercy, current County Commissioner Pat Farr and retiring state Rep. Paul Holvey. Each of them compiled impressive records of achievement rooted in their decisions to make politics a career.

It’s time to retire the use of the term “career politician” as a line of attack in electoral politics. It only serves to fuel public cynicism about politics as a corrupt or dishonorable enterprise.

Instead, challengers who aim to oust long-serving incumbents should explain their motivations for seeking public office, highlight the values and experiences that have shaped their attitudes, and promote the superiority of their policy proposals. After all, they have decided to pursue a career in politics. They should treat the practice of politics with the respect it deserves.

Bob Bussel is emeritus professor of history and former director of the Labor Education and Research Center at the University of Oregon.