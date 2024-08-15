In the Market for a Mutt

What’s the best way to get through the dog days of summer? With your pup, of course! Local dog rescue and sanctuary Northwest Dog Project is hosting its 10th annual fundraiser, the Market for Mutts, Saturday, August 17 at Viking Brewing. Emma Scott, the founder and executive director of NWDP, says last year’s fundraiser raised approximately $10,000, and the organization hopes to double the amount this year. Although there won’t be adoptable dogs on site, you’re welcome to bring your own! There will even be a “dog area,” Scott says, that houses dog-related vendors, a kiddie pool for your pup to cool off and some arts and crafts that your dog can participate in! “This area will be shaded,” Scott says, “and have turf down so you don’t have to worry about your pup’s paws on the hot pavement.” You’re invited to participate in the market’s raffle and silent auction, which lists an Airbnb stay at an a-frame cabin and high quality dog gear among potential prizes. The fundraiser itself boasts a litany of local vendors, all of whom have pledged to donate a portion of the day’s earnings to NWDP. Outside of the vendors, there will also be someone from Salty Pet Portrait on site, and two artists from Heartless and Hopeless Tattoo providing flash tattoos. The event will also feature musical performances from Pants with Pockets and Bake Club, both of whom performed at last year’s Market for Mutts. The funds raised will go towards building an indoor training and play area for the pups at the NWDP facility, Scott says.

The Market for Mutts fundraiser is noon to 7 pm Saturday, August 17, at Viking Brewing Company, 520 Commercial Street, unit F.

