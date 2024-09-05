Have You No Decency?

Dan Bryant at First Christian Church Photo by Trask Bedortha

Frederick Fisher is a name many won’t recognize, but the incident he sparked in 1954 is widely attributed for bringing down one of the biggest political bullies of the last century, Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

At the time a young attorney with the prestigious Boston firm Hale & Dorr, Fisher’s one discretion was to join the National Lawyers Guild, a left-leaning alternative to the American Bar Association. Never mind that he was a young graduate student at the time and only briefly a member, that association was enough to brand him a “communist” in the eyes of McCarthy.

In the famed McCarthy-Army hearings that would prove to be his undoing, the Wisconsin senator attempted to use Fisher’s former association to score political points. The counsel for the Army, Joseph Welch, was a senior partner at Hale & Dorr and had previously discharged Fisher from his team. He also entered into a gentleman’s agreement with McCarthy that the matter would remain private. In return, Welch would not bring up a controversy involving the draft status of McCarthy’s chief counsel. Neither was relevant to the subject of the hearing.

The hearing was televised live. Welch pressured McCarthy’s chief counsel for the senator’s list of the supposed 130 “subversives” working for the Army. McCarthy countered that Welch should look at his own staff, naming Fisher, in violation of their agreement. Welch responded, angrily, “Until this moment, senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness.” McCarthy doubled down, continuing his attack on Fisher, to which Welch then uttered those well-known words:

“Let us not assassinate this lad further, senator; you’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

When Welch refused to engage further on the matter and called for the next witness, the audience broke into applause. The viewing public widely concurred and, with that, McCarthy’s career was essentially over.

When I hear the former president questioning the racial identity of his opponent, I ask myself, will no one stand up to him and ask, “Have you no decency, sir?” The suggestion that the vice president has used her racial identity as a ploy to win over voters is not just offensive, it is racist.

When Donald Trump posts on social media “Barack HUSSEIN Obama,” his middle name in all caps, it has no purpose other than to disparage President Obama as suspect because of the foreign-sounding name given to him by his parents.

Just as when Trump intentionally mispronounces the first name of Vice President Kamala Harris, it not only shows no decency, it shows total lack of respect for anyone who does not come from a white culture.

When the Trump campaign puts out a meme on X showing a picturesque neighborhood with an American flag over the heading “Your neighborhood under Trump” next to a crowded scene of Black and Brown faces over the heading “Your neighborhood under Kamala,” that is nothing but blatant racism. Have these people no sense of decency?

When Trump reposts a particularly vile misogynist meme to link the sexual indiscretion of President Bill Clinton with a previous romantic relationship of the vice president, it is the very definition of indecent. What’s next, nude mud-wrestling contests on the campaign trail?

Political campaigns today would benefit from heeding this warning of a Republican senator:

“The American people are sick and tired of seeing innocent people smeared and guilty people whitewashed. … Yet to displace [the Democratic administration] with a Republican regime embracing a philosophy that lacks political integrity or intellectual honesty would prove equally disastrous to this Nation. The Nation sorely needs a Republican victory. But I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the four horsemen of calumny — fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear. … Surely we Republicans aren’t that desperate for victory. … While it might be a fleeting victory for the Republican Party, it would be a more lasting defeat for the American people.”

Those words were spoken on the floor of the Senate by Sen. Margaret Chase Smith on June 1, 1950.

She was joined by six other Republican senators, including Oregon’s Wayne Morse (a Republican until 1952), who were responding to the campaign of vitriol from the senator with no sense of decency, Joseph McCarthy.

It is said those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it. So it seems. We can only hope decency will prevail.

Dan Bryant is an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and a resident of Eugene since 1991. The opinions of this column are his own and do not represent any organization with which he is affiliated.