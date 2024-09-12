Remembering the Ferry St. Village

The Black Cultural Initiative, in partnership with the city of Eugene and Lane County, will be hosting a commemorative celebration of the Ferry Street Village, the first Black community in Eugene, 2 pm to 5 pm, Sunday, Sept. 15, in Alton Baker Park. BCI will honor the legacies of Eugene’s founding Black families, who settled in what is now Alton Baker Park 75 years ago. In 1949, the Lane County government bulldozed their homes, a history that isn’t known by 95 percent of Eugene residents, says Talicia Brown-Crowell, BCI executive director. “We’re just uncovering and unveiling this history,” she says. Representatives from the Johnson and Washington families — two of the founding Black families — will be keynote speakers alongside Mayor Lucy Vinis, State Sen. James Manning Jr. and Lane County Commission Chair Laurie Trieger. The event is free, complete with performances from Darlene Jackson and DJ Smuve, poetry by Aimee Okotie-Oyekan, an obstacle course for kids, historical displays by the Museum of Natural Cultural History and Springfield History Museum and more. The headlining event is an unveiling of the preliminary design for the new monument dedicated to the Ferry Street Village, designed by local artist Percy Appau.

Across the Bridge Commemoration Celebration is 2 pm to 5 pm Sunday, Sept. 15, at Alton Baker Park, 200 Day Island Road. FREE.

