Slant — a Slippery Slope

• Coming up in weird local politics, the city of Oakridge is putting STAR Voting (score then automatic runoff) on the ballot in November. Eugene voters nixed the alternative voting method in the May primary and Eugene Weekly did not endorse it in that election (and STAR supporters lost their minds on X). According to KLCC’s reporting, Oakridge City Administrator James Cleavenger is pro the voting method that has been criticized as confusing. The Weekly also did not endorse Cleavenger in the primary when he ran for district attorney because we never got over his explanation that the reason allegations of sexual assault against him were false was because he had “blue balls” the next day.

• It rained cats and dogs in Eugene Wednesday, but in Springfield, Ohio, they were being eaten, lied former U.S. President and convicted felon Donald J. Trump during the Sept. 10 presidential debate. ABC news anchor and debate moderator David Muir responded by telling Donny the Springfield city manager disspelled those claims. Trump doubled down, saying “I saw it on TV.” While others may critique vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris for sometimes going low in her repartee, we were down with her goading him to show his colors with snark about turnout for his rallies and his behavior during the Jan. 6 uprising.

• What’s this? Taylor Swift bringing out the steel (endorsement) chair! A childless cat lady herself, Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris means big business. Last time she endorsed two Tennessean Democratic candidates in 2018, we saw a bump in voter registration all the way across the country and here in Lane County. Another win for the Swifties. Get out and vote people. You can register at Vote.org or Sos.Oregon.Gov. The last day to register to vote in Oregon is Oct. 15.

• It’s not the Civil War anymore. It’s no longer a Pac-12 Conference game, either, and, most strange of all, it’s not even played on Thanksgiving week. Yet the Oregon Ducks of the Big Ten Conference and the “Pac-2” Oregon State Beavers, who are still looking for a conference with more friends, will renew their football rivalry Sept. 14 at Reser Stadium on the OSU campus. Both teams are 2-0 to start the season, though neither team has looked sharp. Oregon, ranked No. 9 in the country, struggled to defeat Idaho and Boise State. It’s time for both teams to step up their game.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

• The City Club of Eugene meets at noon, Friday, Sept. 13, at WOW Hall to discuss Oregon’s centuries long history of timber production. Nearly half of Oregon is covered in forest and trees, making it one of the largest economic sectors in our state. Wood is important to the economy of Lane County in particular, the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce says, as approximately 200 manufacturers in the industry employ over 7,000 people in the county. From an environmental perspective those trees are worth more to the world if left standing. City Club members and non-members alike are invited to attend free to hear more about the history and future of Oregon’s timber industry from a variety of perspectives.