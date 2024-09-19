A B-movie Classic on Stage

On a dark and stormy night, two innocent and lovely sweethearts — Brad and Janet — suffer a flat tire on a lonely road and trudge with some trepidation to the eerie castle of a mad pansexual scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The castle holds a monster, Rocky, who is in the form of a human male; a weird butler and his sister (who may be aliens); and other zany characters. What follows is the mad-cap musical comedy, The Rocky Horror Show, which starts a 10-performance run Sept. 20 at Actors Cabaret of Eugene. The show at ACE, based on the 1975 cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show (starring, among others, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick and Meat Loaf), is the first time since before the pandemic that the venerable dinner theater has produced The Rocky Horror Show, and the stage for this production will have 19 actors and actresses to keep you entertained. Look for Brad (Jack Hassler, pictured) and Janet (Ash Apelzin, pictured) as well as Frank-N-Furter (Cody Mendonca) and Rocky (Avery Powell) and many more. The show is directed and designed by Joe Zingo.

The Rocky Horror Show begins Sept. 20 and runs through Oct. 12 at Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette Street. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 pm while Sunday matinee performances — Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 — are at 2 pm. Tickets range from $29 to $64 and can be purchased at ActorsCabaret.org.

