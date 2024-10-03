20 Things to Know on Campus

1. Get free STD tests and contraceptives by going to the UO Health Clinic on 13th Street and Agate Street or the LCC health clinic on campus.

2. Beer on campus? One hundred percent, go to Bartolotti’s on the first floor of the EMU for a $5 pint.

3.Check out the Pioneer Cemetery, it’s the best quiet spot to cry/have a mental breakdown on UO campus. LCC students can visit the trails in the woods south of their campus. Watch out for cougars.

4. Want to figure out what’s going on in Eugene beyond your campus? Pick up a copy of Eugene Weekly for What’s Happening: a calendar of events throughout the week including concerts, parties, stand-up nights and more. Read the Daily Emerald for all your campus news.

5. Need skis? A paddleboard? Maybe a kayak? Check out the Rental Barn next to the Jane Sanders softball stadium on University Street.

6. Want to rent video games for free? Copies of Xbox 360 to Wii to PS5 games are available for rent downstairs in the UO Allan Price Science Library.

7. All UO and LCC students, staff and faculty get a free digital subscription to The New York Times. Redeem it by searching “Access the New York Times online” at ResearchGuides.UOregon.edu or Library.LaneCC.edu.

8. Check out the UO Basic Needs program — they provide housing subsidies, textbook subsidies, child care subsidies to anyone who applies online at BasicNeeds.UOregon.edu.

9. Want a therapist? Go to the Counseling Center on the second floor of the student health clinic for therapy sessions.

10. Need tuition assistance? Go to FinancialAid.uoregon.edu to find financial aid opportunities. LCC Scholarships have several opportunities as well.

11. Oregon residents can apply for OSAC, Oregon Promise (LCC), Oregon Opportunity Grant Lane Scholarships.

12. Want to get involved in clubs and make friends with the same niche interests as you? UO and LCC have every club from Taylor Swift to Ceramic Arts to Anime and Manga. Read about them all at UOregon.CampusLabs.com and LaneCC.edu.

13. Feeling crafty? Hit up the craft center on the bottom floor of the EMU to make ceramics, paintings and 3D-prints.

14. Want to stay active? Every UO student gets a free membership to the Student-Rec Center, which holds classes about yoga, swimming, bouldering and much more.

15. Want to join a collective of like-minded individuals steeped in over a century of tradition? Consider rushing a Greek life social organization. Check out DoS.uoregon.edu. LCC students can look into joining two different Greek letter honor societies at LaneCC.edu.

16. The Student Food pantry, located at 710 E. 7th Avenue and open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 pm to 6 pm, is available to all college students in the greater Eugene area.

17. Any LCC student who needs a little extra help on groceries should check out the Titan Pantry and Closet in Room 153 in the Center Building.

18. Want to join a recreational sports team, feel like you’re part of something? UO students head on over to Rec.UOregon.edu while LCC students go to LaneCC.edu.

19. Have a desire to affect change on your campus. Look into Associated Students of The University of Oregon at SGES.UOregon.edu or check out the Lane Student Government Association at LaneCC.edu.

20. Create your very own collegiate bucket list. Maybe it’s jumping in a fountain in a nun costume. Or maybe taking shrooms next to Autzen stadium. Whatever it is, make the list and see what you can cross off.

Got a campus tip you want to share with readers? Letters@EugeneWeekly.com.