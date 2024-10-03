Time to Pick a Dilly

The Piccadilly Flea Market, established in 1970, is back Sunday, Oct. 6, with a whole new collection of wares. You can find handcrafted art, vintage furniture and everything in between for sale! Don’t let the word “flea” dissuade you — while the history of the modern flea market goes back to the flea-infested upholstery in early French markets, Piccadilly promises a clean, organized experience unlike any other. The event boasts over 300 vendors and expects over 1,500 attendees, and everything will, of course, be family friendly. For those who love to scope out the booths bright and early before the supply has already been picked through, you can pay just $7.50 for early bird access, which lets you in at 8 am sharp, whereas the doors don’t open for general admission ($1.50) until 10 am. Don’t worry if you can’t make it this time around — the Piccadilly Flea Market is a seasonal affair, and you can check out PiccadillyFlea.com for upcoming dates. Every market is different, though, and no two vendors carry the same wares, so be sure not to dilly-dally!

The Piccadilly Flea Market is 8 am to 3 pm Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Lane County Fairgrounds, 796 West 13th Avenue. Early bird access (8 am access) is $7.50. General admission (10 am access) is $1.50.

