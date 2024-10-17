How Do You Like Them Apples?

The apples are fresh from the orchard, and it’s time for beergarden’s annual Cidergarden event! For four days, beergarden will exchange all of its beers on tap with cider, will serve themed flights daily and will feature cideries Schilling Cider (Thursday, Oct. 17), Bend Cider (Friday, Oct. 18) and Mahalo Cider (Sunday, Oct. 20). Each evening is punctuated by a musical performance from a string band, because nothing says cider like string! Meadow Rue kicks off the festivities at 7 pm Thursday. The Willamette Valley-based string quintet features original songwriting and fiddlers galore for you to groove to. The Band Stuff takes over the patio at 7:30 pm Friday with an eclectic mix of alt-folk, bluegrass and ’60s rock, followed by Belltower at the same time Saturday. Belltower is made up entirely of University of Oregon students, and the five bandmates have their own unique take on the genre of string. Last but not least, Tuesday String Band wraps up the festival with the Western Oregon University students and alumni that make up the band engaging in banter on stage. On top of the 20-plus ciders on tap, beergarden will serve three new seasonal cocktails for $12 each: Spiced Cider, Apple Fashioned and Backyard Orchard. Want to remember this cider-full event for years to come? Commemorative glasses will be available for the first time in Cidergarden history! You can buy a glass for $5 or a glass with a pour for $12.

Cidergarden is 11:30 am to 10 pm Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20, at beergarden, 777 West 6th Avenue. All ages welcome, and entertainment is FREE.

