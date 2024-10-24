The Living Dead Dance for Housing 

“Cause this is thriller, thriller night.” In Michael Jackson’s iconic video for his iconic 1982 song “Thriller,” Jackson shows that the living dead know how to move rotting limbs — sliding, shaking and clapping as they chase down his date. Even though the music video is over 40 years old, the living still have the chance to watch the undead hop, skip and jive this Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Amazon Community Center. Thrill the World Eugene, donning zombie makeup, will join thousands of people across the globe who will be re-enacting “Thriller” at the very same time. And this year will be lucky number 13 for the group, which, pre-COVID, would have over 300 zombies dancing to one of Jackson’s most famous songs. Thrill the World Eugene’s zombies will be dancing for a cause; the goal is to raise $80,000 in donations for ShelterCare, an organization dedicated to providing aid for unhoused families or individuals experiencing mental illness or head injuries. Donations come from dancers and local businesses. “It’s fun. It’s silly. It just gives people a reason to get dressed up and just enjoy themselves and support ShelterCare,” says Jenette Kime, zombie dancer and SLUG queen. This spooky season, the “thing with 40 eyes” is dancing for a cause. — Pierce Baugh V

Thrill the World Eugene’s performance is 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 26, at Amazon Community Center, 2700 Hilyard Street. Donation.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP