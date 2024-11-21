Donating at the Push of a Button

Feeling generous? You’re in luck, because Eugene is getting its first ever Giving Machine! The Giving Machine provided by Light the World — a ministry of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — allows you to donate to a local or international nonprofit with the swipe of a card and the press of a button, just like a vending machine. To celebrate the launch, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Valley River Center on Monday, Nov. 25, just in time for Thanksgiving. In attendance at the ribbon cutting will be Eugene Mayor-elect Kaarin Knudson; District 4 Commissioner Pat Farr; singer-songwriter Evynne Hollens; Olympic shot putter Jaida Ross; Olympic middle-distance runner Klaudia Kazimierska; and Dino Philyaw, former running back and kick returner for the Oregon Ducks, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Local nonprofits featured in that big red box (not to be confused with a Eugene Weekly newsstand) are FOOD For Lane County, ShelterCare, CASA, Catholic Community Services of Lane County and Community Sharing. Donations go directly to the organization you’re giving to; 100 percent of it! There are also plenty of international organizations to choose from. Don’t worry if you miss the ribbon cutting ceremony, as the Giving Machine will be ready and waiting for donations until Dec. 15.

The Giving Machine launch is 9 am Monday, Nov. 25, near Kay Jeweler’s, 259 Valley River Center. FREE.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP