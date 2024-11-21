Memories for Grizabella and the Jellicile Cats

Photo courtesy of Actors Cabaret of Eugene

She once lived the life of elegance and glamour, but Grizabella the Glamour Cat has fallen on hard times. She is now with the Jellicle, a tribe of cats who are equally downtrodden. She’s joined by Old Deuteronomy (the leader), Mr. Mistoffelees, Rum Tum Tugger, Jellylorum and Bustopher Jones, among others, and they gather at the annual Jellicle Ball to have Old Deuteronomy decide which of them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer, their version of heaven, and be born into a new life. This marks the beginning of CATS, the Broadway musical hit of 1982 that, after 14 years, returns to the Actors Cabaret of Eugene starting Nov. 22. Who will Old Deuteronomy (Kevin Boiling) select for rebirth? Grizabella (Michelle Sellers, pictured) has a compelling case, and she makes it in the musical’s signature piece, “Memory.” CATS, a sung-through musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on the poetry of T.S. Elliot, is the fourth longest running Broadway show behind The Lion King. ACE’s production will consist of a 30-member cast and will be directed by Joe Zingo, who also is designing the costumes, sets and lighting. It won’t just be better than CATS. It will be CATS.

CATS plays Nov. 22 through Dec. 21 at Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette. Friday and Saturday performances are 7:30 pm and the two Sunday shows — Dec. 8 and 15 — are at 2 pm. Tickets are $29 to $64 at ActorsCabaret.org.

