Roll Into the ’80s

Autumn is the season of nostalgia, and Willamalane welcomes that feeling with open arms and wheeled feet. Head over to the Bob Keefer Center on Saturday, Nov. 23, the Take Me Back to the ’80s Skate Party, where you’re invited to roll and groove to the rhythm of classic ’80s hits spun by a live DJ. This retro extravaganza encourages skaters of all ages to glide under neon lights and some rad decor. Eugene Weekly encourages you to go all out and dress to the theme. Throw on some high-knee rainbow socks, a neon leotard over some spandex shorts and a fanny pack that matches your elbow pads! Nothing says ’80s quite like neon does. Due to high demand for the event, Willamalane added an additional ’80s-themed skate session the same day from 6 pm to 8 pm — each session can only accommodate 200 people at a time. Be sure to bring your own skates if you’ve got some, as there is a limited supply of rentable skates in each size, and the rink is sure to be packed!

Willamalane’s Take Me Back to the ’80s Skate Party is 3 pm to 5 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Bob Keefer Center, 250 South 32nd Street, Springfield. Tickets for attendees within the Willamalane Park and Recreation District are $8; out-of-district tickets are $11. Bring your own skates or rent a pair on site for $3. Visit Willamalane.org/Events for more information.

