A Day Trip for Quality Shopping

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for holiday shopping, and the Elkton Community Education Center is ready to help with its 14th Annual Elkton Art and Wine Weekend. It’s a one-of-a-kind festive shopping experience that features handmade gifts and superb wines. Elkton is the type of town you can accidentally miss at the junction of Oregon Hwy 38 and Oregon Hwy 138. ECEC is aiming to change that with its programs and events, including this weekend’s holiday art and wine affair. “We’re halfway to everywhere,” says Deborah Gritton, ECEC’s interim co-director. “It’s become a great way for ECEC and the community to work together. It’s kind of an Elkton event.” The three-day event takes in much of Elkton. Local wineries such as Brandborg Winery, Bradley Vineyards and Haines Creek Vineyards as well as Knoll Bistro, among others, will host local artists and artisans. Artists featured at ECEC include Janet Barton, Susan Rodgers, Michelle Warden, Billy Reid, Nelson Frosland and others.

The 14th Annual Elkton Art and Wine Weekend is 10 am to 4 pm Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38W and various wineries and other businesses. Admission is FREE. More information is at ElktonButterflies.com.

