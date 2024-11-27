Lighting the Trees

The Cascade Health Foundation’s 32nd annual Festival of Trees has made landfall at Graduate Eugene! The gallantry kicks off, aptly, with the Starlight Celebration Gala, which is an elegant take on holiday cheer with a catered dinner and a live auction. The Tour of Trees is the star of the show, featuring 45-plus unique and beautifully adorned trees. Tours are available all weekend at varying times, and tickets are available by donation. There’s a chance you can take one of these gorgeous trees home with you, as a silent online auction starts Tuesday, Nov. 26 and runs through the end of the event! The online auction includes baskets and deals from local businesses, and, of course, trees. Throughout the weekend there will be a litany of craft demonstrations and live musical performances to ease you into the holiday season. You can learn to make ornaments, garlands and wreaths to the tunes of the Eugene Peace Choir, Willamette Violin Academy and many more amazing artists. (We’ve also heard rumors that a jolly old man in a red suit will be visiting the festival from 10 am to 4 pm Sunday, Dec. 1!) You likely won’t walk away empty handed, as the event boasts an ongoing Festival Marketplace to peruse while you’re touring the trees. “Festival of Trees is truly a celebration of our community’s amazing creative talents,” says Sarah-Kate Sharkey, Cascade Health Foundation executive director. “We are proud to be able to showcase so many of our local artists and performers.” Finally, the Festival of Trees closes with Light Up a Life, Cascade Health’s annual tree lighting ceremony and candlelight vigil to honor the loved ones you’re missing as you approach the holidays. “Gathering together to remember our loved ones is a fundamental part of Cascade Health’s hospice work of supporting patients and families at end of life,” Sharkey says. “We appreciate being able to connect the Festival back into the heart of the important purpose that its fundraising serves.” Funds raised during the event go towards the Cascade Health’s Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene.

The Festival of Trees is Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 1, at Graduate Eugene, 66 East 6th Avenue. Starlight Celebration Gala tickets are $150. Tour of Trees tickets are by donation with a suggested range of $5 to $20. Hours vary by day; visit CascadeHealth.org/festival for information. The online auction is at Cascade2024.ggo.bid.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP