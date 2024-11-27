’Tis the Shopping Season

Are you raring and ready to hand out gifts to your loved ones? Probably not, but these weekend markets will get you started! The Eugene Weaver’s Guild Annual Fiber Arts Celebration and Holiday Sale is a two-day affair happening at the Eugene Textile Center (2750 Roosevelt Boulevard). From 10 am to 5 pm Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, you can find hand-woven and hand-dyed textiles in the form of table runners, blankets, scarves and more! There will also be a raffle that benefits Meals on Wheels, the Egan Warming Centers and Bags of Love. What a way to give! If your shopping spirit isn’t sated, head over to the Lane Events Center (796 West 13th Avenue) for another weekend of Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market! This market is open all weekend long — Friday through Sunday — and is the perfect opportunity to enjoy live music while scouting local artisans. Can’t make it into town Friday or Saturday? No need to worry, because there are two more markets to peruse that are only open Sunday! The Native American Arts and Crafts Makers market occupies the Farmers Market Pavilion (85 East 8th Avenue) from 10 am to 4 pm, and is the perfect place to find authentic jewelry and beadwork, fine art, crafts, clothing and more, all while learning about the makers’ tribal artistry background. Last but not least, Thinking Tree Spirits (88 Jackson Street) is dipping its toe into the market game Sunday with its Craft Market. With a delayed noon start time, you’ll have plenty of time to grab a coffee before heading in to find the ideal artistic medium to translate the love you have for your friends. Give the gift of handmade without hand-making anything this holiday season!

Eugene Weaver’s Guild Annual Fiber Arts Celebration and Holiday Sale is 10 am to 5 pm Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market is 10 am to 6 pm Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 1. The Native American Arts and Crafts Makers Market is 10 am to 4 pm Sunday, Dec. 1. Thinking Tree Spirits’ Craft Market is noon to 6 pm Sunday, Dec. 1. FREE.

