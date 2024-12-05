15 Stories on 13th

Construction of the seven-story Flock 13 student apartment building on 13th Avenue immediately west of the University of Oregon has barely been completed, yet out-of-state entities are already considering putting up an apartment building more than twice that height on the same block.

If the contemplated 15-story apartment project at the northeast corner of 13th and Alder Street proceeds, it will mean more chain-link fencing and reflective cones, and displacement of the three eateries that lease space in the motley strip of buildings on the corner.

The days of sipping coffee within Espresso Roma’s weathered walls, ordering Dave’s Hot Chicken at midnight, and getting a bite at the Jersey Mike’s would be numbered. There’s no guarantee construction of the tower will proceed, but a Chicago-based architecture firm has filed paperwork asking to consult with Eugene planning staff about the concept.

Some students have fond ties to the existing stores. “It makes me sad to hear these places will be gone,” says UO senior Brian Sternberg. “I have so many memories at those places… it’s disheartening to think it will be gone.”

At 15 stories, the high-rise would be notably taller than other new large apartment complexes in the university area such as The 515 and the Union on Broadway, both of which top out at 12 stories. It would likely hit the city’s limit of 150 feet in that zoning.

Few details on the proposed project are available.

The paperwork was filed with the city by the Lamar Johnson Collaborative, a design and architecture firm headquartered in Chicago. The company is no stranger to Eugene, having designed The Rive (formerly The Identity), a 12-story student apartment complex at Broadway and Hilyard Street that opened in 2022. The Lamar Johnson Collaborative did not respond to Eugene Weekly’s request for comment.

Developers are required to seek a consultation with the city Planning and Development Department before submitting formal permit applications for these kinds of projects. In the consultations, the city addresses issues relating to the building code and other rules.

The footprint on which the tower might be built is split among three ownership groups.

Part of the footprint is the old building that houses the shuttered Maple Garden Restaurant on Alder. It is owned by three members of the Moy family, deeds show. Another part of the footprint, the corner building at Alder and 13th, has been owned for many years by the Eugene-based Baker family. The remainder of the proposed footprint is the building that houses Espresso Roma. It is owned by David Boyd of Emeryville, California, owner of Espresso Roma, who bought the property in July for an undisclosed sum, according to a deed. The building owners did not respond to EW’s request for comment.

Several employees were surprised to hear their workplaces might be displaced by an apartment complex.

“I’m worried about my job,” says Roxy Besse, an Espresso Roma employee and a UO student. “This is a go-to place for so many people,” she adds, “I can’t imagine it not being here.”

This is not the first change the bustling 13th Avenue strip has been subject to. In winter 2022, the Duck Store began its expansion. This included adding six stories of apartments, now called Flock 13, and creating retail and restaurant spaces on the ground floor. The project temporarily transformed 13th from a student hub to a construction zone. A few months prior, The Glenwood, a longtime campus area dining spot, was demolished to make way for more student apartments — just a block away from the Duck Store.

Many students find these apartment buildings convenient due to their close proximity to campus. But others see them as eyesores that bump out local businesses. “It’s sad that local businesses keep getting replaced by sterile high rises,” says Erica Appel, a UO sophomore.

The appearance of the new complexes is not the only concern. The owners of these new apartment buildings charge steep rents.

“I lived in The 515 for a year,” says Marley Steiger, a UO junior. “I had to leave because it was too expensive to stay for another year.” According to The 515 website, monthly rent for a four bedroom/four bathroom apartment is $1,049 to $1,154 per occupant.

Across the street at The Rive, the same layout costs occupants $905 to $990. The new Flock 13 charges $850 per occupant for a three bedroom/three bathroom. Housing farther from campus may be less expensive and offer fewer amenities.

It’s unclear whether the proposed 15-story project will proceed or what would happen to the cafes and eateries that lease space in the existing buildings. But that doesn’t stop UO students like Shaye Beardsley, a customer at Espresso Roma, from worrying.

“We don’t have a lot of places like this left,” Beardsley says.

Bricks and Mortar is a column anchored by Christian Wihtol, who worked as an editor and writer at The Register-Guard in Eugene 1990-2018, much of the time focused on real estate, economic development and business. Reach him at Christian@EugeneWeekly.com. This week’s story is by Bailey Meyers of the University of Oregon’s Catalyst Journalism Project.