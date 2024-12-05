Throwing Clay for the Holiday

Clay Space, a local pottery studio that has offered classes and workshops since 2008, is back with its Annual Holiday Pottery Sale Dec. 7 and 8. The 20-plus participating artists have varying backgrounds, with some being experienced and others budding into the field. According to Emily Kidder, the office manager and events committee member at Clay Space, “hundreds of pieces work in various styles, both wheel thrown and handbuilt, will be on display and for sale.” In addition, you can enter a raffle for the chance to win a variety of holiday goodies, a Clay Space t-shirt and, most notably, a ceramic piece made by one of Clay Space’s many private studio artists! You can also learn more about the classes the studio offers while perusing the artisans’ pieces. “Students have been working on mugs and bowls of various shapes and sizes, handbuilt décor and functional pottery,” Kidder says. While student work will be on display, it will not be for sale, she says. Instead, the student pieces serve as “an example of what they are learning throughout the class session.” If you’re interested in one of the student works, you can always sign up for a class and make your own!

Clay Space’s Annual Holiday Pottery Sale is 10 am to 5 pm Saturday, Dec. 7, and 11 am to 4 pm Sunday, Dec. 8, at Clay Space, 222 Polk Ave.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP