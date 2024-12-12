Clery Help Desk Letter

When University of Oregon Police Department Chief Jason Wade responded to the U.S. Department of Education, he reassured the department if the school “had any of the incidents involved sexual assault or any indicators of aggravated assault the university would have issued an alert.”

Wade added that UO officials reached out to the Clery Help Desk, part of the Department of Education’s Campus Safety Help Desk, to confirm the appropriate response to different reporting scenarios.

Clery Help Desk did not confirm that the UO had taken appropriate action. Read here what the UO should have done:

