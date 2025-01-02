New Boot Goofin’

A former Division I University of Oregon basketball player and Eugene native celebrated the third anniversary of success with her business, Bando’s Clothing & Goods, and launched her cowboy boot brand, Bando’s Boots, on Dec. 21.

Bando’s is a Western boho boutique full of Lexi Bando’s favorite designs and pieces. After creating her own merchandise and trucker hats for local football fans, Bando had the idea to start her own brand.

“What better products than cowboy boots? They are timeless staple pieces that you can keep in your closet forever and pass down,” Bando says.

Bando was mentored by Kyle Baker, one of the owners of Baker’s Boots and Clothing, a local boot-making company with more than 50 years of experience. After two years of learning how cowboy boots were made and switching factories, Bando finalized her design.

According to Bando, each pair of boots is handcrafted in León, Mexico, by a family-owned factory. Bando’s design brings a new modern twist to the Western classic. Bando says, “It’s more like a streetwear cowgirl style. You can wear them on the ranch or if you want to go ride horses, but they’re meant to be worn everywhere and by everyone. The goal is to create a sustainable piece of fashion that you can re-sole, fix up, and basically keep forever.”

Bando’s is located at 5th Street Public Market Alley, 550 Pearl Street, and online at ShopwithBandos.com.