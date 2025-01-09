A Week at the Library

Are you looking for something free to do every day this week? The Eugene Public Library hosts dozens of weekly events for the kids (ages 5–9), tweens (ages 9–12), teens (ages 13–19) and adults in your life, not to mention the near-daily storytime sessions for babies, toddlers and families. “Eugene Public Library is dedicated to offering easy-access opportunities for everyone to explore, learn, create, connect and have fun,” says Angela Ocaña, Eugene Public Library director. “A big part of that is bringing folks together for free events designed for all ages and interests.” At the Downtown Library this week, kids can get creative with wildlife art (1 pm, Jan. 12) or weave bracelets (4:30 pm, Jan. 15). At the Bethel Branch, the Sprouts: Budding Readers Group will be reading in small groups and sharing their favorite stories (3:30 pm, Jan. 10), and the kids’ Builders & Makers Club will be making snow slime (3 pm, Jan. 11). Your beloved tween can head to the Downtown Library at 4:30 pm Jan. 14 to participate in the Young Ecologists Club, where they’ll learn how to build an ecologically sustainable life. Tweens and teens alike can participate in the BookBound: Youth Reading and Writing Club at the Bethel Branch (4 pm, Jan. 9). At Bethel, teens can also learn to make their own no-sew heat pad (4 pm, Jan. 16) to keep them warm and cozy all winter long. At the Sheldon Branch, teens can learn how to embroider landscapes from local artist and University of Oregon Craft Center instructor Hannah Austin (4 pm, Jan. 10). Downtown, queer teens are invited to play games and socialize with Queer Eugene (2 pm, Jan. 11), and all teens can learn to make their own mini-terrariums to take home (4:30 pm, Jan. 15). If you don’t meet the age requirements for the previously mentioned events, you’ll definitely fit in at the litany of adult events the library offers! At the Sheldon Branch, adults can bring their current creative project to the Knit and Crochet Circle (6 pm, Jan. 14) and work alongside fellow yarn enthusiasts, or they can learn to blend their own herbal tea (11 am, Jan. 15 ) — there will be samples! There are also seven events for adults at the Downtown Library this week, all of which can be found in Eugene Weekly’s print and online listings! “While you’re here, get a library card if you don’t already have one, so you can take some treasures with you,” Ocaña says, “from books and movies to games and puppets.” — Emma J Nelson

Eugene Public Library events are hosted at the Downtown Library, 100 West 10th Avenue; the Bethel Branch, 1990 Echo Hollow Road; and the Sheldon Branch, 1566 Coburg Road. All events hosted by the Eugene Public Library are FREE. Visit Eugene-or.gov/128/Using-the-Library for more information.

