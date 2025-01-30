Not an Isolated Incident

By Rene Gonzalez

Growing up in Eugene, I always felt proud of the open-minded and inclusive community that welcomed me. The sense of belonging and support was palpable when my family and I first moved here from Mexico in 2015.

However, after living in Louisiana for three years and then returning to Eugene, I’ve found myself in disbelief that such open racism is now present in our community today. It’s hard to reconcile this Eugene with the place I remember, a city that I thought was far beyond this kind of hate and ignorance.

I usually try to avoid the topic of politics, but things have reached a point where I can’t stay quiet anymore. I’ve been holding this in for a while, but seeing how things have been progressing, I feel like I have to speak out.

The day after Donald Trump took office, I had experiences at the coffee shop I work at — all in one day — that stuck with me, and I’m not sure it would have happened the same way before his election. It was a series of comments and interactions, but they all felt like a gut punch.

I had a customer tell me to “go back to Mexico.”

Another mockingly called me “muchacho.” Then another pointed at the “bienvenidos” pin on my apron and asked me why I was wearing it, as if my identity was up for debate. But the worst part? The customer who asked me where I was from, and when I said “Tijuana,” he told me my English was “too good” for that to be true. Then, he tipped me 75 cents and said it was for me to “go back to Tijuana.”

It was like he was giving me permission to be a second-class citizen, as if I didn’t belong here.

And it didn’t stop there. Another customer, a regular, refused to have me make her drink simply because of my background, and a group of teenagers mocked me in front of my face, smirking and saying “gracias” as if it was some kind of joke.

This isn’t just some isolated incident. It’s the reality for a lot of us, especially those of us who are trying to live and work in this country. This is how people are acting, and it’s being given a pass. These aren’t just random strangers — these are people who I know, who I interact with regularly and who, in some way, are connected to everyone reading. That’s what’s so disheartening.

This isn’t just about me. This is about my family, my friends and people who look like me — because if I’m treated like this, it’s only a matter of time before it impacts someone else you know. I live with the fear that one day, my parents could be taken away from me. That fear is real.

I’ve always tried to stay out of the political discourse, but I can’t ignore it anymore. When this kind of hate and discrimination is allowed to fester, it’s not just affecting me, it’s affecting all of us. It’s a reminder that silence in the face of injustice is part of the problem. So I’m speaking up, because this matters — for me, for my family and for the people who may not have a voice.

Please, don’t let this be the new normal. Let’s not forget that we’re all human, and we all deserve respect and dignity.

Rene Gonzalez, originally from Tijuana, attended high school in Eugene, and recently returned to Oregon, where he trains his horses and works at a local coffee shop.