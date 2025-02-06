Our Children Are Our Common Ground

Colt Gill. Courtesy Eugene School District 4J.

By Colt Gill

Change brings uncertainty. Education leaders in our area hear anxious questions from our families, partners and community about how changes in our country will affect our local schools that have been so well-supported and reflect the values of the community.

In Eugene School District 4J, our answer is to reaffirm our commitment to providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive learning environment — one where every student is valued, supported and challenged to reach their full potential.

At the heart of 4J’s mission is a strong commitment to equity and belonging. Our district policy makes it clear:

The district prohibits discrimination and harassment on any basis protected by law, including but not limited to, an individual’s perceived or actual race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, marital status, age, mental or physical disability, pregnancy, familial status, economic status, or veterans’ status; or because of the perceived or actual race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, marital status, age, mental or physical disability, pregnancy, familial status, economic status, or veterans’ status of any other persons with whom the individual associates.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

This policy aligns with state and federal law, affirming that who you are, how you identify, and where you come from are valued and celebrated in our schools — you belong here.

We know that recent executive actions and orders have raised questions and concerns. Our team is actively reviewing each new statement, policy and action to assess how they may impact our district, students and staff.

Specifically, we are monitoring changes that may affect student services and funding for our highest-needs students. We are paying close attention to potential increases in discrimination or harm to historically and currently underserved communities, and we are reviewing alignment with federal, state and local laws as well as 4J policies and values. 4J is also engaging with leaders at the local, state and federal levels to seek clarity and advocate for our community, including emerging guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Governor’s Office

This work takes time. Policies and legal interpretations evolve, and we want to provide you with accurate and thoughtful guidance. We will provide updates as we learn more.

Our commitment stands firm: The Eugene School District 4J Board of Directors has reinforced our commitment through district policies and resolutions:

Resolution 2024-10 reaffirms our commitment to a safe, inclusive and supportive school environment for every student, welcoming students of all national origins without barriers related to immigration or documentation status.

Resolution 2025-01 affirms gender identity, expression and equity for transgender and gender-expansive students and staff.

Oregon and 4J recognize that student health and safety are cornerstones of education and that all students are entitled to a high-quality educational experience, free from discrimination or harassment based on perceived or actual race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, marital status, age, mental or physical disability, pregnancy, familial status, economic status or veterans’ status, and without fear or threat of violence.

All staff and leaders are also entitled to work in environments that are free from discrimination or harassment, and visitors should be able to participate in school activities without concern for their safety.

These are core values, and we will protect them by all legal means available.

Oregon’s Every Student Belongs statute and rule requires 4J to adopt policies and procedures to respond to bias incidents. Consistent implementation of these policies is essential to ensure that all students are treated equitably.

Understandably, people seek clarity in times of uncertainty. We ask for grace as we take the time necessary to navigate a path forward with the support of a community that cares deeply about all its children and their equitable access to a caring, inclusive, high-quality education system.

We appreciate that people of many beliefs and political views have shared how much the well-being and academic achievement of all students means to them. Our children are our common ground.

Every day, schools and educators across our community create moments of magic — welcoming students with warmth, love and a commitment to excellence. Our schools are vibrant centers of learning and belonging because of the passion and dedication of our teachers and staff, families and community.

Together, we will protect and strengthen this shared treasure, striving to ensure that every student receives the very best.

Colt Gill is Eugene School District 4J’s interim superintendent.