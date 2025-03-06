To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, Viking Brewing Company and Threadbare Print House — two women-owned Eugene businesses — are partnering to host the Raise a Glass to Women event. Jonna Threlkeld, owner and event producer at Viking Brewing, says she and Threadbare founder Amy Baker hatched the idea for the collaborative event in January. “It just seems like maybe the government’s trying to take some things away from us that we should hold on to,” she says. “And so this is really a day to celebrate women, but so much more than that: embracing our community, looking people in the eyes who are living in this world, too.” To celebrate, Viking Brewing will be releasing its Shield Maiden Raspberry Saison at the event, which was brewed in early February by a group of seven women involved in the Eugene brewing scene. “It’s a sort of symbol of staying strong and just celebrating our strengths as women in the community,” Threlkeld says. Starting at 5 pm, Fiddlin’ Sue Hunnel of the Big Sue Band takes the stage to lead an acoustic women’s jam session. Be sure to bring your instruments! Threadbare Print House, which specializes in high-quality screen printing, will be live-printing free commemorative posters throughout the evening. Last but certainly not least, the Civil Liberties Defense Center will be tabling at the event to discuss relevant resources in relation to the current uncertainty of the future of women’s rights and the rights of other marginalized communities.

“Who doesn’t want to drink good beer with loud ladies and people who love women,” Threlkeld says, “and, you know, have some women energy music going on in the background?”

Raise a Glass to Women is 4 pm to 8:30 pm Saturday, March 8, at Viking Brewing West, 520 Commercial Street, Unit F. FREE.

