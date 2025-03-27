Fooble the Dragon. Photo courtesy Fooble the Dragon.

If you’re looking for somewhere for your kids, friends and even grandparents to engage in space age battle, visit the Downtown Eugene Public Library Friday, March 28, for a free extraterrestrial-themed all-ages evening. On the newly opened fourth floor of the library, attendees of Lasers at the Library can engage in laser tag, classic arcade games, a photo booth, a space-themed scavenger hunt and a dance party hosted by DJ Food Stamp. The event will also have “cosmic costumed” characters, including Fooble the Dragon, a puppet comedian. Library Services Director Angela Ocaña says, “The idea behind lasers at the library is to bring people together across generations.” The library hosted its first lasers at the library two years before the pandemic put a hold on all public events. “That first year, we really focused on the evolution of technology, and what’s kind of stayed is this retro, but futuristic vibe,” Ocaña says. The fourth floor was previously used for city administrative offices, but since the new City Hall was established at the previous EWEB site, the library is free to use the floor for community gathering events. — Eve Weston

Lasers at the Library is 6 pm to 9 pm Friday, March 28, at the Downtown Eugene Public Library, 100 West 10th Avenue. FREE. Sign up for laser tag at Eugene.LibCal.com.

