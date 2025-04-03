Painting for Paws

Support your local animal shelter this Friday by visiting Animal Art by Kids, a part of the First Friday Youth Takeover Event in downtown Eugene. Inspired by seven-year-old Katsi Neils’ love for animals, the exhibit features art projects based on animals seen during a visit to Greenhill Humane Society. “We had these big art parties where they just made all this really cool animal art,” says Yaro Neils, Katsi’s parent. Neils says her daughter, Katsi, had been wanting to host a table to sell art to fundraise for Greenhill for quite some time, and the First Friday Youth Takeover was the perfect opportunity. The art, made by children as young as three years old, includes animal-themed watercolor paintings, canvas art, wooden panel paintings, postcards and magnets. Some of the art is also created by parents who accompanied the group during their trip. “All the proceeds are going to the Humane Society, and that’s just really lovely,” Neils says. — Eve Weston

Animal Art by Kids is 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm Friday, April 4, at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue.

