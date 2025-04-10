• Claim 52 is making a big move to the former WildCraft Cider Works 232 Lincoln Street building. And the brewery — known for its decadent THICC smoothie-like beers as well as refreshing kölsches — is recruiting kitchen support from Seasoned, an endeavor led by Garrett and Felicia Kirsch. The Kirschs are hanging up their aprons at NorthWest Burgers in PublicHouse (close date April 26) to focus on dishing up a culinary experience at Claim 52’s new spot, which opens May 2. Garrett and Felicia — both alumni of Lane Community College’s one-year culinary program — told Eugene Weekly that the menu for the new building will still have some Claim 52 favorites from the Willamette Street kitchen menu (birria tacos, nachos and tater tots), but they’re also cooking up some updates. In addition to a beer-forward menu, they plan to offer a six-course culinary meal that pairs dishes with Claim 52 beers (or wine and nonalcoholic drinks).

• Speaking of breweries making big moves, Oakshire Commons opened at 416 Main Street in Springfield April 1 (no April fooling here). Oakshire said in a press release that the new spot will feature 20 taps of the brewery’s beers, as well as some local ciders, kombucha and non-alcoholic drinks. Downtown Springfield isn’t just getting a new place to drink beer but also a pizza spot. Starting April 25, the beer house will sell square pan pizzas, similar to their Portland Beer Hall, according to the press release.

• Gluten free bakeries are on the rise in Eugene-Springfield. For years Elegant Elephant Baking Company (120 Shelton McMurphy Boulevard) has been a gluten-free space, (and won for presentation and hospitality at Chefs’ Night Out), but the cadre is growing. Read in this issue about Fig & Bean Bakery, and soon downtown Springfield will have its gluten-free bakery. Estelle Bakery plans to open in the former Lovely spot at 3rd and Main Street. Owner Rachel Rossi tells EW that she hopes to hop up later in April (so keep an eye on the Estelle Bakery Instagram). For now, the menu will feature pastries and savory galettes along with coffee from Wandering Goat. She’s starting as a bakery for now but she hopes to expand the space to offer brunch and a wine bar with desserts

• Dim sum lovers rejoice, Spice N Steam, in addition to its brick-and-mortar restaurant on West 11th Avenue, has opened a food cart. Steam Station Mobile at 725 Olive Street features its handmade dumplings and buns.

Are you a local eatery, food cart or beverage producer with a tidbit of food news? Send it to Chow@EugeneWeekly.com for inclusion in one of Eugene Weekly’s quarterly Chow issues.