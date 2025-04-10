Slant — Not for Sale

• Were you one of the thousands in downtown Eugene or the hundred who gathered in Oakridge or the millions across the country protesting at the April 5 Hands Off! Rally? The signs were amazing and the spirits were high. Keep it up, America! Fight!

• A newly planted “for sale” sign outside Eugene Weekly’s longtime bright red building on Lincoln Street has caused comments, consternation and questions. Don’t fear! The Weekly is not for sale. We plan to be around covering the news and causing good trouble in our red boxes for years to come! The red building, however, is another story (literally and figuratively). The building’s owners, who have been making it possible for your favorite alt weekly rag to post up in this location for many years, are selling the property. So Eugene Weekly world headquarters is looking either for a new location downtown or some angel to buy the darn building! Got an idea? Let us know by reaching out to our publisher, Jody Rolnick, at Jody@EugeneWeekly.com or give us a call at 541-484-0519.

• Are you a journalism nerd? Us too! Come join folks from Eugene Weekly, KLCC, The Register-Guard and more at a showing of the documentary film Stripped for Parts 6:30 pm Thursday, April 17, to discuss local journalism and hedge funds. The discussion will be moderated by Fire at Eden’s Gate: Tom McCall and the Oregon Story author and longtime Oregon journalist Brent Walth. Tickets at EugeneArtHouse.com.

• Speaking of angels! Thank you to the angels who have been buying ads in the Weekly for Abilities Diner and Bakery, which employs people with disabilities and had to deal with a smash and grab break-in a couple months ago. The ads drum up business for the diner and support EW at the same time — the community effort and support we love!

• This week in “We read it online and put it in print for you,” KLCC and the RG are reporting on the troubling news that White Bird Clinic’s CAHOOTS program — a nationwide model on mobile crisis response — is currently not operating in Eugene due to funding and contract issues. The Daily Emerald and local TV stations are in with the news that four international students at the UO are facing deportation. KMTR says their visas were revoked by Homeland Security on unspecified criminal charges — they were not given details about the nature of the charges. While you are still reading Lane County Mugshots Uncensored on Facebook, its editor/moderator, Mike Weber, is currently cut off from FB, but running the page in the background. Find him directly on X @MugshotMike541 and news at LaneCountyMugshots.blogspot.com.