LCC Board Vote

I think it’s time we vote to reconstitute the Lane Community College Board of Education in May’s special election. The reason: this board is completely dysfunctional with its current six-member configuration. Eugene Weekly, via a story-share with LCC’s The Torch student newspaper, covered the painful machinations of this body in January, and what follows is my take…

When Lisa Fragala, a veteran LCC board member, was elected to the Legislature last November, she immediately resigned her position on the board. Very soon thereafter, a notice appeared on the LCC website announcing that there was an opening for the vacated position and that the college was seeking applicants from among Lane County voters.

According to Board Policy 2110, “When a vacancy is declared… the remaining board members shall meet and appoint a person to fill the vacancy from any of the electors of the district…”(emphasis mine).

I was one of four applicants for this slot. I am a retired, career higher-education administrator, having served, for example, with the Oregon University System for several years as the primary liaison to the state’s community colleges and the system’s policy expert on transfer-student activity. When that position ended, I spent a decade as a community college academic dean. In retirement, I have been a part-time LCC faculty member, during which time I was an officer in the faculty union and a member of the college’s Budget Development Subcommittee.

I thought I had a lot to offer to the board and gave it my best shot during the interview process. However, I had read the application materials of my fellow candidates, watched their interviews, and would have been delighted to have had any of us appointed; we were a very strong pool from which to choose.

As stated above, according to board policy, members had the obligation to fill the position and make itself a whole, seven-member governing body.

During a Dec. 16, 2024 Zoom meeting, the board agreed to a process for making the selection that included a ranking system for candidates. Then, at the Dec. 18 meeting, all four applicants were interviewed in person. In the first round of applicant ranking, three board members voted for one candidate as their first choice (Jesse Maldonado), two voted for another (Bob Brew). Neither Dan Isaacson nor myself received any first-place votes. Even with this split, I imagined that reason would prevail and either Brew or Maldonado would be chosen. Four votes would be needed to appoint.

However, as the discussion proceeded, two board members refused to rank the candidates, clinging to their one and only choice. In an even more egregious action, one member removed herself from participating entirely and even left the room during voting. The result was that, in spite of our qualifications, no candidate prevailed and the board left the seat vacant in violation of its own policy and prior practice.

Then, subsequently, during the Jan. 8 board meeting, at the urging of board member Austin Fölnagy, there was yet another (entirely painful and embarrassing) discussion of the selection process. A “motion to rescind” went nowhere, and the position continued to remain vacant.

Finally, much to my surprise, at the April 2 meeting, this time at the urging of Board Chair Zach Mulholland, the matter was revisited yet again. Mulholland took the position that Maldonado should be now appointed to Position 7 since he is the only candidate from the original pool to throw his hat into the ring for election in May. This suggestion seemed like a no-brainer to me: Onboard Maldonado now so he wouldn’t have to wait until July 1. He is both a known quantity (having already interviewed) and running unopposed.

Did this board now do the logical thing? Nope, not a chance. With another three-three deadlock, the position continues to remain unfilled until after the election. The discussion preceding this vote was entirely cringe-worthy. Go find it on YouTube and then ask yourself if this is the group you want to represent the citizens of Lane County and make decisions (or not) about our community college? I certainly have an answer for you. So here are my May-election recommendations, which will give us three new members.

Zone 1: Jerry Rust, Zone 3: Devon Lawson, Zone 4: Austin Fölnagy (incumbent), Zone 7: Jesse Maldonado.

Whatever you do, please vote. I know these are not the most high-profile races. Mail those ballots in! I think we all have an idea about what happens when citizens decline to participate in our beloved democratic process.

Jim Arnold, Ph.D., is a retired college and university administrator and has three decades of experience working with and observing higher education governing boards.