An All-Inclusive Free Comic Book Day

Books With Pictures Eugene is stirring up excitement for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 3 — as well as a major new announcement. The local comic shop is offering free comics for readers of all ages starting 10 am Saturday. The event also features hands-on workshops, a cosplay contest, zine-making, DIY crafts and a prize raffle. Owner Andrea Gilroy says this year’s event is extra special: During the 5 pm raffle drawing, Books With Pictures will officially announce the launch of the Comic Art Festival of Eugene (CAFE), a fall festival celebrating comics, cartooning and storytelling. The first CAFE is scheduled for early October, supported by the University of Oregon’s Comics and Cartoon Studies program. “We’re so excited to share our love of comics with the community,” Gilroy says. “Free Comic Book Day is always one of our favorite days of the year, and this year it’s even more special with the announcement of CAFE. We hope this will become a new tradition for comics lovers in Eugene and beyond.” Leading up to the big day, Books With Pictures will host a crafting night May 1 and a signing with local writer Justin Richards May 2. Comics are for everyone — and this spring, so is the celebration.

Free Comic Book Day is 10 am Saturday, May 3, at Books With Pictures Eugene, 296 East 5th Avenue, suite 224. For a full schedule, visit Books-With-Pictures-Eugene.myshopify.com. FREE.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP