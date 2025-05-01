VeganFest ‘Meats’ Eugene

Lane County celebrates its first ever VeganFest this weekend, welcoming 12 plant-based food and beverage vendors for a variety of samplings. The event is organized by Compassionate Living, a local nonprofit that encourages vegan living in an effort to end animal suffering. The nonprofit says veganism is a justice issue and works to educate people on the sentience of animals, as well as the greater impact going vegan can have on not only the planet, but the individual. Hope Bohanec, executive director of Compassionate Living, says, “I think everyone can kind of agree that our food system is broken and doesn’t serve us. It isn’t healthy, isn’t good for animals, isn’t good for the environment. When you start breaking that down and really looking into it, animal products and animal farming are incredibly impactful on the environment, on climate change, on our health and our well being.” There will be 15 versatile speakers presenting throughout the event. They will be presenting in The Impact Room, where presenters will focus on animal protection, climate change, ethical entrepreneurship and the global impact of plant-based living, and The Vitality Room, where nutrition experts reveal how plant-based eating reduces disease, boosts vitality and sustains long-term health. There will even be a space for kids to enjoy interactive arts and crafts, and local bands — Forest Mountain Lion, Belltower, Amy Gaudia, Cassie Candies and Lazarus Pearl — will play throughout the event. “You do not have to be vegan to come. You do not have to be vegan when you leave,” Bohanec says. “We just want to reduce the amount of animal products and animal farming so that we can have a healthier community and a healthier world.”

VeganFest is 10 am to 4 pm Sunday, May 4, at the Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Speakers start at 11 am. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for students and children under 12 are admitted for free. Find out more at EugeneVeganFest.org, and read a viewpoint by Hope Bohanec at EugeneWeekly.com.

