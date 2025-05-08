Celebrating Moms and Maternal Bonds

Who would we be without our mothers and caregivers? Without them, we wouldn’t be here to tell the tale. Take advantage of the variety of Mother’s Day events thrown throughout Eugene and Springfield Sunday, May 11, to give back to the people who make us who we are. Throughout the afternoon, PublicHouse will host a Mother’s Day Paint and Sip (pictured) where you can celebrate your mom by giving her an excuse to express her creativity. This event is for rookies and seasoned painters alike, so celebrate by grabbing a brush and bottle! To end the night on a high note, attend the Mother’s Day Violin Recital featuring Kara Eubanks, accompanied by Nathalie Fortin on piano at Tsunami Books. Eubanks is a classical artist who has played solo throughout the United States and a variety of other countries. She is the founder of the WIllamete Violin Academy, and this is her second performance at Tsunami with Fortin. Seating begins at 4:30 pm, and donations are encouraged.

Mother’s Day Paint and Sip is noon to 2 pm at PublicHouse, 418 A Street, Springfield. Tickets are $30, and check-in starts 15 minutes before noon. The Mother’s Day Violin Recital is 5 pm to 6 pm at Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette Street. Donations of $10 to $20 are encouraged. All events are Sunday, May 11. Visit EugeneWeekly.com/calendar for more Mother’s Day events in town.

