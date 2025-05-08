Endorsements!

Lane Community College
Director Zone 4, 4-Year Term
Austin Fölnagy (incumbent) v. Richard Andrew Vasquez
Director Zone 1, 4-Year Term
Jerry Rust v. Jeffrey Cooper
Director Zone 3, 4-Year Term
Devon Lawson v. Julie Weismann (incumbent)
Director Position 7, 2-Year Unexpired Term
Jesse Alejandro Maldonado (unopposed)
Eugene School District #4J
Director Position 2, 4-Year Term
Ericka Thessen (incumbent) v. Danny McDiarmid, Alan Madden
Director Position 3, 4-Year Term
Judy Newman (incumbent) v. Donald Easton
Director Position 6, 4-Year Term
Maya Rabasa (incumbent)
Other Races
Lane Education Service District
Director Zone 1, 4-Year Term
Thomas Hiura v. Rich Cunningham
Ballots were mailed May 1, the election is May 20. Check your ballot status at SOS.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/myvote.aspx.