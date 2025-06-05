Summer Guide Listings

Friday, June 13

ART/CRAFT

Paint & Sip: Monet Style Mushroom, 6:30-8:30pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

COMEDY

Giggle & Gulp, 8pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave. $11-17.

FESTIVAL

Sing the Body: Queer Vocal Festival, 7pm June 13 to 3 pm June 15, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. $5-555.

FILM

A Force More Powerful, 6-8pm, Unity of the Valley, 3912 Dillard Rd.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

GATHERINGS

Rosie the Riveter Meeting, 12:30-1:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd.

Eugene Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome & Hypermobility Support Group, 4-6pm. Email EugeneWildStripes@zohomail.com for location.

HEALTH

Lifestyle Medicine Class, every Friday, 7-8:30pm, Irving Grange, 1011 Irvington Dr.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Sheldon Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1566 Coburg Rd.

Sprouts: Budding Readers Group, 3:30pm, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Djembe Drumming, 3:30-4:30pm, Djembe Trading Post, 1740 W. 10th Ave. $10.

MUSIC

Janet & Big Sue, 5-7pm, Arable Brewing Co., 510 Conger St.

Dan Ryker, 6-8pm, Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

High Tolerance, 6-8pm, Viking Brewing West, 520 Commercial St., unit F.

Patio Music, 6-8pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

The Miller Brothers, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/ JJ Grey & Mofro, 6pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd. $63-104.75.

Joy Regime, 7pm, Drop Bear Brewery, 2690 Willamette.

Ramblin’ Rose, 7pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. $15-20.

DHEJEMKE, 7:30-9:30pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Henry Ivie-Gardner & Friends, 7:30-10pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $20.

Keith Greeninger ft. Niki Leeman, 7:30-9:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette. $20.

Adam Larson & Co. w/ Patrick Ward, 8-10pm, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. $10-15.

Coupe de Ville, 8pm, The Embers, 1811 State Hwy 99 N.

Jet Black Pearl & Baroque Betty String Quartet, 8pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $20-25.

Oregon Honeycomb & State Parks, 8pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $15-18.

Rudolf Korv, 8-10pm, Arable Brewing Co., 510 Conger St.

Verb8im, Santa Ana Rodeo, Belltower, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $10.

NIGHTLIFE

Trivia, every Friday, 7pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette.

Trivia, 7-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

Karaoke w/ DJ Saturn, every Friday thru Aug. 8, 8pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

Karaoke, every Friday, 9pm-1am, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Fun Friday Goat Yoga, 6-7pm, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $28.

Night at the Raptor Center, 6-8pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. $50.

SOCIAL DANCE

Nautical Neon-Sense, 6-9pm, Veterans’ Memorial Building, 1626 Willamette. $5.

Freek! Dance Party w/ DJ SPOC-3PO, every Friday thru Aug. 8, 8:30pm-2:15am, Cowfish Dance Club, 62 W. Broadway.

Church of ’80s, every Friday thru July 25, 9pm-2am, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd. $4.

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

SPIRITUAL

Recovery Dharma Buddhist Meeting, every Friday thru Sept. 5, 10-11:30am, Jesco Club, 340 Blair Blvd.

TEENS

LGBTQ+ Youth Group, every Friday in June, 4pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St.

PRIDE Dance Party, 6pm, Sheldon Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1566 Coburg Rd.

THEATER

Roving Park Players: The Importance of Being Earnest… in Spaaace, June 13, June 14 & June 15, 6-8pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr., 870 Berntzen Rd.

Nevermore: The Imaginary Life & Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe, June 13, June 14, June 19, June 20 & June 21, 7:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Stage Kiss, June 13, June 14, June 20, June 21, June 26, June 27 & June 28, 7:30pm, The Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St. $26.

Brat Behavior, 9pm-2am, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St. $10.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Saturday, June 14

ART/CRAFT

Paint & Sip: Sunflower Field, 3-5pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

Paint & Sip: Moonlit Ocean, 6:30-8:30pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

COMEDY

Twisted Comedy Night, 7-9pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

DRAG

Drag Bingo, every Saturday, 5pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, every Saturday, 9am-3pm, 8th Ave. & Oak St.

Spencer Creek Community Grower’s Market, every Saturday, 10am-2pm, Spencer Creek Grange, 86013 Lorane Hwy.

Veneta’s Downtown Farmers’ Market, every Saturday, 10am-2pm, 88267 Territorial Rd., Veneta.

FESTIVAL

Eugene Difficult Music Ensemble Ambient Ecology Festival, 5:30-7pm, Maurie Jacobs Park, end of Fir Ln.

FILM

Saturday Morning Cartoons, every Saturday, 10am-2pm, Caffe Pacori, 255 Wallis St.

National Theatre: A Streetcar Named Desire, 3:30pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $16-19.

GATHERINGS

Overeaters Anonymous, every Saturday, 9:30-10:30am, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave.

eRide Expo, 11am-3pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby & Toddler Storytime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Eugene Food Preservation Workshop: Quick Pickling, 10am-2pm, Community of Christ Church, 1485 Gilham Rd. $18.

Sound Advice, 10-11:30am, The Shedd, 868 High St.

Talk Time: Practice Conversational English, 10:30am-12:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

The Rule of Crime and Me: An Intimate View of Ann Rule Author Signing, 2-4pm, 836 River Knoll Way, Spfd.

Book Group: Better Living Through Birding, 3pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

MARKETS

Great Whiteaker Yardsale, 8am, Whiteaker Neighborhood.

Eugene Saturday Market, every Saturday, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks, 8th Ave. & Oak St.

MUSIC

Dan Kaufman, 5-8pm, Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

Choro na Cozinha, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Patio Music, 6-8pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Meadow Rue, 6:30-9pm, Viking Brewing West, 520 Commercial St., unit F.

The Talbott Brothers, 6:30pm, Sweet Cheeks Winery, 27007 Briggs Hill Rd. $35.

Alexandra Helgerson & Age Group Winner Screening, 7pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $20.

Defiance, Kudzu, dont take me alive, Final Choice, 7-11pm, Wandering Goat Coffee Co., 268 Madison St. $15.

The Lynda Duffy Band ft. Paul Biondi & Gus Russell, 7pm, Drop Bear Brewery, 2690 Willamette.

Caylie Davis Quartet ft. Keith Brown, 7:30-10pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $20.

DHEJEMKE, 7:30-9:30pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave.

Laura Kemp, 7:30-9:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette. $20.

Vinyl Revival, 7:30pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Coupe de Ville, 8pm, The Embers, 1811 State Hwy 99 N.

Reptile Lovechild & Skeleton Boy ft. Jean Shorts Jesus & Rubber, 8-10pm, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. $10-15.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Living River Exploration Day, 8am-6pm, Green Island, end of Green Island Rd.

Outdoor Fitness, 9-11am, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd.

Run for Peace 5K & 10K, 11am, Alton Baker Park, 622 Day Island Rd. $25-35.

Goat Yoga & Wine Happy Hour, 4-5:30pm, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $45.

THEATER

The Tempest Auditions, 1pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove.

Recipe for Disaster or Camilla’s Culinary Quandry, June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, July 12, July 19, Aug. 1, Aug. 2, Aug. 16, Aug. 29 & Aug. 30, 7pm, Sawdust Theatre, 120 N. Adams St., Coquille. $12.

The Muse Collective Cabaret: Some Like it Haute — Old Hollywood Burlesque & Drag, 9pm, PLAY Eugene, 232 W. 5th St. $5-10.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Sunday, June 15

ART/CRAFT

Cozy Craft, 10am-1pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

Make it! Workshop: Paper Koi Kites, 11am-2pm, Bring Recycling, 4446 Franklin Blvd.

Paint & Sip: Sailboats, 2-4pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $35.

BENEFITS

Bingo for Scalawags, 3-5pm, Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

COMEDY

Hand Shoes & Horse Grenades, every Sunday, 7:30pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St.

FILM

National Theatre: A Streetcar Named Desire, 1pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $16-19.

GATHERINGS

Sunday Gathering, every Sunday, 10:30-11:30am, The Center, 390 Vernal St.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Astrology 101, 10am-noon, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette. $16-60.

LITERARY ARTS

Poetry in the Round, 12:30-2pm, Coburg Commons Bookstore, 91193 N. Willamette, Coburg.

Writing Time, 6:30-9pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Irish Jam, 4-7:30pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd.

Live Music, every Sunday thru Aug. 31, 4-6pm, Alesong Brewing & Blending, 80848 Territorial Hwy.

EastSide Sunday Jam & Dance Party, 5pm, Twisted River Saloon, 1444 Main St., Spfd.

Open Mic, every Sunday in June, 5:30pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Goth Night w/ Church Noir, every Sunday thru Aug. 3, 9pm-2am, Cowfish Dance Club, 62 W. Broadway.

NIGHTLIFE

Trivia w/ Elliot Martínez, 4-6pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd.

Karaoke w/ Adam Stiles, every Sunday thru Aug. 31, 8pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

Karaoke, every Sunday thru July 27, 9pm-1am, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Sunday Funday Goat Yoga Class, 4-5pm, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $35.

SOCIAL DANCE

The Merry Lanesters, every Sunday, 11:15am, 118 Merry Lane.

THEATER

Stage Kiss, June 15, June 22 & June 29, 2pm, The Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St. $26.

The Tempest Auditions, 6pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Monday, June 16

CIVICS

Turn Out, Show Up, Be There!, 4:30-6pm, Wayne Lyman Morse US Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave.

GATHERINGS

Afternoon Chess, 4-6pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Deaf Night Out, 6-8pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

Death Cafe, 6:30-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

MUSIC

Open Mic, 6:30-10pm, Houndstooth Public House, 1795 W. 6th Ave.

The Evan Furrow Trio ft. Caylie Davis, Shogo Yamaghisi & Evan Furrow, 7-8:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette. $10.

Gong, 7:30pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $27.50-35.

Funk Yo’ Monday w/ Alexander East, every Monday thru July 28, 8pm-1:30am, Cowfish Dance Club, 62 W. Broadway.

Open Mic, 8-11pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

NIGHTLIFE

Cribbage w/ Eugene Cribbage, every Monday, 6:30-8:30pm, Coldfire Brewing Co., 263 Mill St. $3.

Quality Trivia w/ Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8:30pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Trivia w/ Geo, 6:30pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Trivia, every Monday thru July 28, 7pm, PLAY Eugene, 232 W. 5th St.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Beginner’s Rock Climbing, every Monday, 6-8pm, Crux Rock Climbing Gym, 401 W. 3rd Ave. $17.

Tuesday, June 17

ART/CRAFT

Body Positive Figure Drawing, 6-8pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $10.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, every Tuesday, 9am-2pm, 8th Ave. & Oak St.

GATHERINGS

Elder Justice Resource Fair, 1-4pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St.

Learn ab. Psilocybin for Healing, 5:30-6:30pm. Visit EpicHealingEugene.com for link.

Internal Family Systems for Emotional Wellness, 7pm, House Concert, 70 E. Howard Ave. $10-25.

Metal Detecting Club Meeting, 7-9pm, Eugene Elks Lodge, 2470 W. 11th Ave., 2470 W. 11th Ave.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Babywearing & Bailando w/ Nurturely, 10-11am, Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Ctr. FREE-$7.

Eugene Symphony: Instrument Petting Zoo, 1-2pm, Fern Ridge Library, 88026 Territorial Hwy, Veneta.

Tweens: Nintendo Switch Gaming Party, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Tech Help, 2-3pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Creating Pollinator Meadows, 6:30-7:30pm, OSU Extension Service Lane County, 996 Jefferson St.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 9:30am-noon, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Rich Fisher, every Tuesday thru Aug. 26, 6:30-9:30pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

Tune-Yards, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $26-31.

NIGHTLIFE

Bi-Weekly Bingo, 6pm, Hop Valley Brewing Co., 990 W. 1st Ave.

Iceless Curling, 6pm, PLAY Eugene, 232 W. 5th Ave. $45-55.

Tacos & Trivia, every Tuesday, 6-8pm, Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

Trivia, 6pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St.

Bingo w/ Ty Connor, 6:30pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Pirates of the Caribbean Trivia, 6:30-8:30pm, Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

Trivia w/ Elliot Martínez, 6:30pm, The Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St.

Bingo & Tacos, every Tuesday thru Aug. 26, 7-9pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette.

Bingo w/ Judy Jitsu, every Tuesday thru Aug. 26, 7pm, PLAY Eugene, 232 W. 5th St.

Trivia w/ Geo, 7-9pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th St.

Karaoke, 8:30-11:45pm, 5th St. Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave.

SOCIAL DANCE

Latin Dance Night w/ DJ Vito, every Tuesday, 7-11pm, The Cowfish Dance Club, 62 W. Broadway. $8.

Eugene Folk Dancers, 7:15-9:30pm, Eugene Friends Meeting House, 2274 Onyx St.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Wednesday, June 18

FILM

National Theatre: A Streetcar Named Desire, 6:30pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $16-19.

Indigenous Film Night: Smoke Signals, 7pm, Hult Ctr.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), 7-9pm, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. $12-15.

FOOD/DRINK

Picnic at the Pavilion, every Wednesday, 11:30am-2pm, Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza, 85 E. 8th Ave.

GATHERINGS

Aloha, Summer! ft. Hālau Hula O Nā Pua O Hawai’i Nei, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

Bike Happy Hour, 5-7pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Is the Effective Altruism Movement in Decline?, 6-7:30pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave.

KIDS/FAMILY

Mini-Miners: Geology for Kids, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

MUSIC

Bluegrass Jam Session w/ Corwin Bolt, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Stone Hart, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

Riffle, 6:30-8pm, Bohemia Park, S. 10th St., Cottage Grove.

…and its name was epyon, Senza, Shortstop, Rosemary Nods Upon The Grave, the names of our friends, 7-10pm, Wandering Goat Coffee Co., 268 Madison St. $15.

Blues Jam & Open Mic, 7pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

Daddy Rabbit, 7-9pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Zoë Pouliot, 7-10pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $10.

Open Mic, every Wednesday, 8:30pm, Mulligan’s Pub, 2841 Willamette.

Millenial Night w/ DJ Amaya, every Wednesday thru Aug. 6, 9pm-2am, Cowfish Dance Club, 62 W. Broadway.

NIGHTLIFE

Davey’s Dungeon & Dragons, every Wednesday thru Aug. 27, 6pm, PLAY Eugene, 232 W. 5th St.

Western Wednesday, 6pm-2am, Jackalope Lounge, 453 Willamette.

Cribbage w/ Eugene Cribbage, every Wednesday, 6:30-8:30pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette. $5.

Bingo w/ Ty Connor, 7pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave.

Trivia, every Wednesday thru July 30, 7-9pm, Drop Bear Brewery, 2690 Willamette.

Karaoke w/ KJ JudyJitsu, every Wednesday thru July 30, 8pm-midnight, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St.

Trivia w/ Thomas Hiura, 8-10pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Balance Fitness w/ Nate, 10am, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. $20.

Community Yoga, every Wednesday, 5:30-6:30pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

SOCIAL DANCE

Argentine Tango Dancing, every Wednesday thru July 30, 7-10pm, Veteran’s Memorial Ballroom, 1626 Willamette. $7-10.

Capoeira Cafe, 7:30-9pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

THEATER

The Drowsy Chaperone, Jr., June 18, June 20 & June 27, 7:30pm, 1420 Kalmia St., Junction City. $12-16.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Thursday, June 19

COMEDY

John Caparulo, 7:30pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave.

FOOD/DRINK

Thursday Tasting Series, every Thursday thru Aug. 28, 6-8pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette.

GATHERINGS

Hearing Voices & Different Realities Discussion & Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Trauma Healing Project, 631 E. 19th Ave., bldg. B.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 10:30am-1pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Jerry Zybach Blues, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Patio Music, 6-8pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Steve Arriola & The Willin’, 6-9pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Janet & Big Sue, 7-9pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave.

DJ Okon•oyo, 8pm, PLAY Eugene, 232 W. 5th Ave.

Irie Ites, 8pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $20.

Funk Night, every Thursday, 9pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St.

Noche De Rumba w/ DJ Pachanga Mix, every Thursday thru July 24, 9pm-2am, Cowfish Dance Club, 62 W. Broadway.

NIGHTLIFE

Cat Bingo, 6-7pm, Eugene Spfd. Cat Lounge, 537 W. Centennial Blvd. $20.

Trivia w/ Brett, every Thursday thru Sept. 4, 6:30-8:30pm, Viking Brewing West, 520 Commercial St., unit F.

Bingo, every Thursday, 7pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

Trivia, every Thursday, 7pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Karaoke w/ Crystal, every Thursday thru Aug. 28, 8pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

Karaoke, every Thursday, 8:30pm-12:30am, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Thrifty Thursday Tee Times, every Thursday thru Aug. 28, all day, PLAY Eugene, 232 W. 5th St. $50/hour.

SPIRITUAL

Refuge Recovery, every Thursday, 5:30-7pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

Friday, June 20

ART/CRAFT

Paint & Sip: Love Beach, 6:30-8:30pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

DRAG

Bob’s Burgers: The Drag Show, 9pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $15.

GATHERINGS

Eugene Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome & Hypermobility Support Group, 4-6pm. Email EugeneWildStripes@zohomail.com for location.

World Refugee Day Celebration, 4-8pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St.

Summer Solstice Cemetery Tour, 5-7pm, Laurel Grove Cemetery, 116 Judkins Rd., Glenwood.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Sheldon Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1566 Coburg Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Djembe Drumming, 3:30-4:30pm, Djembe Trading Post, 1740 W. 10th Ave. $10.

MARKETS

Queer Creative Bloom, 5-8pm, Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

MUSIC

Diverseified, 5-8pm, Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

Henry Cooper Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Patio Music, 6-8pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Walker T Ryan Trio, 6:30pm, Dexter Lake Club, 39128 Dexter Rd., Dexter.

Buffalo Moon, 7pm, Drop Bear Brewery, 2690 Willamette.

Bertucci/Alves Quintet, 7:30-10pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $20.

Elena Leona Project, 7:30-9:30pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Dezarie, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $35-40.

Arkham Sunset w/ Doomed Romantics, Stariana & Rabyd Rabbyt, 9pm, John Henry’s, 881 Willamette. $10.

NIGHTLIFE

Trivia, 7-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

Kinky Bingo, 8-11pm, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. $3.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Fun Friday Goat Yoga, 6-7pm, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $28.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Saturday, June 21

ART/CRAFT

Paint & Sip: Poppies by the Ocean, 3-5pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

Paint & Sip: Sunset Beach, 6:30-8:30pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

FESTIVAL

Blooms & Butterflies Festival, 9am, Elkton Community Education Ctr., 15850 Hwy 38 W. Elkton.

McKenzie River Solstice Arts Festival, 10am-7pm, McKenzie Community Track & Field, 51326 Blue River Dr.,Vida.

GATHERINGS

Women Veteran Celebration, 10am-2pm, American Legion, 3650 River Rd.

Death Cafe, 2-3:30pm, Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine, 2537 Game Farm Rd., Spfd.

Death Cafe, 4:30-6pm, Ctr. for Spiritual Living, 390 Vernal St.

Midsummer Magic, 6-10:30pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby & Toddler Storytime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Hands On History, 11am-1pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

A Glimpse into the Life of Nocturnal Pollinators, 1-3pm, OSU Extension Service Lane County, 996 Jefferson St.

LITERARY ARTS

Justin Michelson: Meet & Greet, Reading, Talk, Signing, 2-3:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette.

MUSIC

Make Music Eugene, 6am-8pm, Owen Rose Garden, 300 N. Jefferson St.

Let It Roll, 5-8pm, Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

Bake Club, 6-8pm, Viking Brewing West, 520 Commercial St., unit F.

Coupe de Ville, 6pm, Abilities Diner & Bakery, 790 Blair Blvd.

Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

John Shipe, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Patio Music, 6-8pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Shamanic Drumming, 6-8pm, The Center, 390 Vernal St. $10-20.

Walker T Ryan, 7pm, Houndstooth Public House, 1795 W. 6th Ave.

Amor Fati, 7:30pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Pants With Pockets, 7:30-9:30pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave.

Randy Porter Trio, 7:30-10pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $25.

Dark Solstice Party w/ Gypsy Goth Queen ft. Gigi Ricci, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $15-20.

Jonathan Richman ft. Tommy Larkins, 8pm, Hult Ctr. $32.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Summer Solstice Yoga Celebration, 8-9:30am, Roosevelt Middle School, 500 E. 24th Ave. $25-40.

Outdoor Fitness, 9-11am, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd.

College Hill & Friendly Neighborhood Walking Tour, 10am, Washington Park, 2025 Washington St.

SCM Yoga, 2-4pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave. FREE-$10.

Goat Yoga & Wine Happy Hour, 4-5:30pm, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $45.

SOCIAL DANCE

Eugene Gayli: A Queer-Friendly Social Dance, 7-10pm, The Lavender Network, 440 Maxwell Rd.

SPIRITUAL

Summer Solstice Experience, 8:30-10:30am, Yoga West, 3635 Hilyard St. $5-40.

Let’s Just Sit Together, 10:30am-noon, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE-$10.

THEATER

The Drowsy Chaperone, Jr., 2pm & 7:30pm, 1420 Kalmia St., Junction City. $12-16.

Loud & Proud: Pride Variety Show, 7-9pm, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. $10-15.

Sunday, June 22

ART/CRAFT

Goats & Glass Class: Flower Edition, 10am-1pm, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $125.

Paint & Sip: Calm Waves, 2-4pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $35.

BENEFITS

Bingo for Lebanon Community Chorus, 3-5pm, Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

FESTIVAL

McKenzie River Solstice Arts Festival, 10am-6pm, McKenzie Community Track & Field, 51326 Blue River Dr., Vida.

FILM

Fist of Fury (1972), 6-8pm, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. $8-10.

GATHERINGS

Divination Discussion, 2-4pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St.

Celebration of Life for Martha & Jerry Gatchell, 4-5:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette.

Speed Puzzling Showdown, 4pm, PLAY Eugene, 232 W. 5th Ave. $40.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Astrology 101, 10am-noon, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette. $16-60.

Backyard Birding, noon, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

The PREPrenatal: Preconception Readiness, Education & Planning, 2-4pm, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave., ste. 220. $33-111.

LITERARY ARTS

Poetry in the Round, 12:30-2pm, Coburg Commons Bookstore, 91193 N. Willamette, Coburg.

Writing Time, 6:30-9pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MARKETS

Fill Your Cup Ceramic Pop Up, 10am-3pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave.

MUSIC

Record Listening Party: Speaking in Tongues, 1:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Concerts at First, 3pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St.

Irish Jam, 4-7:30pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd.

Open Mic, 4pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

EastSide Sunday Jam & Dance Party, 5pm, Twisted River Saloon, 1444 Main St., Spfd.

NIGHTLIFE

Trivia w/ Elliot Martínez, 4-6pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Bike to the Ballpark, noon, PK Park, 2800 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Sunday Funday Goat Yoga Class, 4-5pm, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $35.

SOCIAL DANCE

Ballroom, Latin & Swing, 5:30-7:30pm, Veteran’s Memorial Ballroom, 1626 Willamette. $2-15.

THEATER

Recipe for Disaster or Camilla’s Culinary Quandry, 2pm, Sawdust Theatre, 120 N. Adams St., Coquille. $12.

Summer Solstice Variety Show, 7-9:30pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $10.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Monday, June 23

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Cartoonists Club, 2-3pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

CIVICS

Turn Out, Show Up, Be There!, 4:30-6pm, Wayne Lyman Morse US Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave.

FILM

On the House: The Laramie Project (2002), 6:30pm, Wildish Community Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd.

GATHERINGS

Afternoon Chess, 4-6pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

MUSIC

Open Mic, 6:30-10pm, Houndstooth Public House, 1795 W. 6th Ave.

NIGHTLIFE

Iceless Curling, 6pm, PLAY Eugene, 232 W. 5th Ave. $45-55.

Quality Trivia w/ Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8:30pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Trivia w/ Geo, 6:30pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Tuesday, June 24

ART/CRAFT

Sunflower Paint Party, 1-3pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $36-44.

Create Flash Tattoo Designs, 6pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

BENEFITS

Planned Parenthood Pint Night: 3 Years Post-Dobbs, 5-8pm, Falling Sky Brewing, 1334 Oak Alley.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Cottage Grove Food Preservation Workshop: Quick Pickling, 6-8:30pm, The Cottage Events Venue, 2915 Row River Rd., Cottage Grove OR. $18.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 9:30am-noon, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

Lace & Literature: Sapphic Book Club, 6pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

NIGHTLIFE

Iceless Curling, 6pm, PLAY Eugene, 232 W. 5th Ave. $45-55.

Trivia, 6pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St.

Trivia w/ Elliot Martínez, 6:30pm, The Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St.

Bingo w/ Ty Connor, 6:30pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Trivia w/ Geo, 7-9pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th St.

Karaoke, 8:30-11:45pm, 5th St. Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave.

SOCIAL DANCE

Eugene Folk Dancers, 7:15-9:30pm, Eugene Friends Meeting House, 2274 Onyx St.

Wednesday, June 25

FILM

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), 7-9pm, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. $8-10.

GATHERINGS

Men’s Talking Stick Circle, 6-8pm, Stargate Lotus Room, 1374 Willamette.

KIDS/FAMILY

Toddler Storytime, 9:45am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Learn to Play Poker, 4-5:30pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

MUSIC

Community Sing ft. Karly Loveling, Katie Sontag, Osprey & elias wolf, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

Bees in a Bottle, 7-9pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Blues Jam & Open Mic, 7pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

NIGHTLIFE

Guitaraoke, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

Rainbow Game Night, 6-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette. $5.

Western Wednesday, 6pm-2am, Jackalope Lounge, 453 Willamette.

Bingo w/ Ty Connor, 7pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Balance Fitness w/ Nate, 10am, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. $20.

SOCIAL DANCE

Capoeira Cafe, 7:30-9pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

TEENS

Animanga Club, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Thursday, June 26

ART/CRAFT

Paint w/ Cats, 5-6:15pm, Eugene Spfd. Cat Lounge, 537 W. Centennial Blvd. $30.

KIDS/FAMILY

Eugene Symphony: Instrument Petting Zoo, 12:30-1:30pm, Junction City Library, 726 Greenwood St., Junction City.

Sensory Playtime, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 10:30am-1pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

Kids’ Comic Book Book Club, 2-3pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

History Book Club, 6-7:30pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

MUSIC

Open Mic, 5:30-8:30pm, Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

Brothers Reed, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Patio Music, 6-8pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Southtowne Saints, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Bees in a Bottle, 7-9pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave.

NIGHTLIFE

Karaoke, 8pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

SPIRITUAL

Tarot Practice Circle, 7-9pm, Seven Sisters Circle. RSVP for address. $4-9.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Friday, June 27

ART/CRAFT

Art Jam, 5-9pm, Wildling Collaborative Arts, 250 Taylor St.

Whiteaker Last Friday ArtWak, 5pm, Whiteaker Neighborhood.

Paint & Sip: Sunflowers in Vase, 6:30-8:30pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

COMEDY

Mark Normand, 7pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette. $47.50-73.50.

FILM

Dive-in Movie, 8:30-11pm, Splash! at Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd., Spfd.

GATHERINGS

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges, 7-9am, Peter DeFazio Bridge, 270 Ferry St.

Eugene Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome & Hypermobility Support Group, 4-6pm. Email EugeneWildStripes@zohomail.com for location.

Pride Block Party for National HIV Testing Day, 4-8pm, kesey square, 103 E. Broadway.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Sheldon Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1566 Coburg Rd.

Carrie Tillotson Storytime, 11:30am-12:30pm, Cottage Grove Public Library, 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove.

Family Fun: Power Play for the Planet, 2pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Djembe Drumming, 3:30-4:30pm, Djembe Trading Post, 1740 W. 10th Ave. $10.

LITERARY ARTS

Books With Pals: Youth Group, 5:30-6:30pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

MUSIC

Concrete Delta Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Patio Music, 6-8pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Riffle, 6-9pm, Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co., 25974 OR-36, Cheshire.

Swing Jam, 6:30-8:30pm, Viking Brewing West, 520 Commercial St., unit F.

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, 7pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd. $45-175.

OBF: Beethoven’s First “Akademie,” 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, 961 E. 18th Ave. $5-60.

Daydream Derby, 7:30pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Marcos Silva Quintet, 7:30-10pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $25.

Possible Human Origins, 7:30-9:30pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Fetish Night, 9:30pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St. $10-15.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Critical Mass Bike Ride, 6:30pm, Kesey Square, Willamette & E. Broadway.

Fun Friday Goat Yoga, 6-7pm, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $28.

Night at the Raptor Center, 6-8pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. $50.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

THEATER

Harlots & Heroes: A Xena Warrior Princess Spectacular, 8-10pm, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. $10-15.

Saturday, June 28

ART/CRAFT

Mandala Dot Rock Painting Workshop & Goat Happy Hour, 10am-noon, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $45.

Stained Glass Butterfly Workshop w/ April Reign, 11:30am-2:30pm, MECCA, 555 High St. $55.

The Art of Grief, noon-2pm, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave.

Paint & Sip: Oyster Pearl, 3-5pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

Paint & Sip: Big WAve., 6:30-8:30pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

COMEDY

Bleepin’ Funny, 5-7pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd.

Brewed & Amused, 7pm, Arable Brewing Co., 510 Conger St.

Twisted Comedy Night, 7-9pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

DANCE

Rebelle Summer Soiree, 7:30-9pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. $24-28.

FESTIVAL

Eugene Pride, 11am-7pm, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave.

GATHERINGS

Alesong’s 9th Anniversary w/ Inner Limits, 1-8pm, Alesong Brewing & Blending, 80848 Territorial Hwy.

KIDS/FAMILY

Children’s Celebration, 10am-2pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd.

Baby & Toddler Storytime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

OBF Family: Mother Goose Suite, 11am, Hult Ctr.

Family Fun w/ Collage, 3pm, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Let’s Talk! Considering Matthew Shepard, 6:30pm, Hult Ctr.

MUSIC

Tim Isaac, 1-2:30pm, Riverview Park, Independence.

Community Sing w/ Craig Hella Johnson, 2:30pm, Hult Ctr.

Cheatgrass, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Donnie Raye & the Blues Foundation, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

EastSide AllStars, 6-9pm, Laughing Crab, Bay St., Florence.

John Badger & NOTAR, 6pm, 16 Tons, 2864 Willamette.

Patio Music, 6-8pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Riffle, 6-9pm, LaVelle Vineyards, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira.

Sam Weis, 7pm, House Concert, 246 Ivanhoe Ave. $15.

OBF: Considering Matthew Shepard, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $5-60.

Holus Bolus, 7:30-9:30pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave.

Lana & the Dirty Dishes, 7:30pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Coupe de Ville, 8pm, Long Tom Bar & Grill, 24967 W. Broadway, Veneta.

Grace Pettis & Zach Willdee, 8pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $20-22.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Pickleball Tournament: CASA of Lane County, 8:30am, Eugene Family YMCA, 2055 Patterson St

Kidical Mass: Ride to Pride, 11am, Sladden Park, 925 Cheshire Ave.

Goat Yoga & Wine Happy Hour, 4-5:30pm, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $45.

SOCIAL DANCE

Dark Matter, 9pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St. $5.

THEATER

The Drowsy Chaperone, Jr., 2pm & 7:30pm, 1420 Kalmia St., Junction City. $12-16.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Sunday, June 29

ART/CRAFT

Cozy Craft, 10am-1pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

Paint & Sip: California Dreamin’, 2-4pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $35.

BENEFITS

Bingo for Dala Blue Angels, 3-5pm, Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

COMEDY

Hand Shoes & Horse Grenades, every Sunday, 7:30pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St.

FILM

Clueless (1995), 4pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $10.50-12.50.

Labyrinth (1986), 6-8pm, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. $8-10.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Astrology 101, 10am-noon, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette. $16-60.

LITERARY ARTS

Poetry in the Round, 12:30-2pm, Coburg Commons Bookstore, 91193 N. Willamette, Coburg.

Writing Time, 6:30-9pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Bootleg Rose, 1-3pm, Coast Fork Brewing & Feed Store, Cottage Grove.

OBF: Bach: Brandenburg Concertos, Vol. 1, 2:30pm & 6:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, 961 E. 18th Ave. $5-60.

Irish Jam, 4-7:30pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd.

Deborah Levoy, 5pm, House Concert, 70 E. Howard Ave. $12.50-15.

EastSide Sunday Jam & Dance Party, 5pm, Twisted River Saloon, 1444 Main St., Spfd.

Open Mic, 6-9pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

Patio Music, 6-8pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Greg in Good Company, 7:30pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

NIGHTLIFE

Trivia w/ Elliot Martínez, 4-6pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Sunday Funday Goat Yoga Class, 4-5pm, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Rd., Monroe. $35.

Monday, June 30

ART/CRAFT

Sit ‘n’ Stitch, 6-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

CIVICS

Turn Out, Show Up, Be There!, 4:30-6pm, Wayne Lyman Morse US Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave.

FILM

Clueless (1995), 7pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $10.50 -12.50.

GATHERINGS

Afternoon Chess, 4-6pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

Deaf Night Out, 6-8pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

KIDS/FAMILY

Wild Oaks Summer Camp, every weekday thru Aug. 15, 8am-5pm, Oak Hill School, 86397 Eldon Schafer Dr. $15-300.

LECTURES/CLASSES

OBF: Hinkle Distinguished Lecture: “Bach Talk” w/ Jos van Veldhoven, 10am, UO School of Music & Dance, 961 E. 18th Ave.

MUSIC

Open Mic, 6:30-10pm, Houndstooth Public House, 1795 W. 6th Ave.

Venerated Voices, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, 1225 University of Oregon. $5-45.

NIGHTLIFE

Hard Mode Geek Trivia, 6pm, 5th St. Market Eateries, 296 E. 5th Ave.

Quality Trivia w/ Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8:30pm, Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison St.

Trivia w/ Geo, 6:30pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

2025 SEHS Girls Basketball Skills Camp, 9am-12:30pm, South Eugene High School, 400 E. 19th Ave.

Tuesday, July 1

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Creativity Cafe, 1-4pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $10.

GATHERINGS

Community Conversation: Wine w/ Shunske Sato, 5pm, Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 9:30am-noon, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Liederabend w/ Fleur Barron & Gloria Chien, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, 1225 University Of Oregon. $5-45.

Returning w/ Føsphine & The Screaming Wind, 8-10pm, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. $10-15.

NIGHTLIFE

Bi-Weekly Bingo, 6pm, Hop Valley Brewing Co., 990 W. 1st Ave.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

2025 SEHS Girls Basketball Skills Camp, 9am-12:30pm, South Eugene High School, 400 E. 19th Ave.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Wednesday, July 2

ART/CRAFT

Knit & Crochet Circle, 6-7:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

GATHERINGS

Is the Effective Altruism Movement in Decline?, 6-7:30pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave.

KIDS/FAMILY

Toddler Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Build-Your-Own Smoothie Party, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Learn to Play Poker, 4-5:30pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

MUSIC

Mariachi y Charrería, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

Bluegrass Jam Session w/ Corwin Bolt, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Stone Hart, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

OBF: Palestrina in the Park, 6:30pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. $5-30.

Blues Jam & Open Mic, 7pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

NIGHTLIFE

Cat Bingo, 6-7pm, Eugene Spfd. Cat Lounge, 537 W. Centennial Blvd. $20.

Western Wednesday, 6pm-2am, Jackalope Lounge, 453 Willamette.

Trivia w/ Thomas Hiura, 8-10pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

2025 SEHS Girls Basketball Skills Camp, 9am-12:30pm, South Eugene High School, 400 E. 19th Ave.

Thursday, July 3

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Petersen Barn Park, 3825 Royal Ave.

Sensory Playtime, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Hablemos Español: Spanish Conversation, 4pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 2:30-5pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Angelic Noise, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Tim McLaughlin Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

OBF: Bach: Mass in B Minor, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, 961 E. 18th Ave. $5-60.

NIGHTLIFE

Pagan Pub Moot, 6-8pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Pro Rodeo, 5pm, Oregon Horse Ctr., 90751 Prairie Rd.

Friday, July 4

ART/CRAFT

First Friday ArtWalk, 5:30-8pm, Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

MUSIC

Skip Jones Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Coupe de Ville, 7pm, Creswell High School, Creswell.

Mood Swing, 7:30pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Pro Rodeo, 3pm, Oregon Horse Ctr., 90751 Prairie Rd.

Illustration by Jade Wilkerson.

Saturday, July 5

ART/CRAFT

Paint & Sip: Lemons, 3-5pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

Paint & Sip: Cannon Beach, 6:30-8:30pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

FILM

This is Spinal Tap (1984), 2:30pm & 4:45pm & 7pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $10.50-12.50.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby & Toddler Storytime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LITERARY ARTS

Manga Club Reading Group: X GENDER, 6pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

MUSIC

Tim Isaac, 3-5pm, The Sippery, 169 E. Main St., Monmouth.

Music at the Grange, 5-8pm, Elmira Grange, 88764 Sprague St., Elmira. $10.

Colin Trio, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Lonesome Randall, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Riffle, 6-8pm, Silvan Ridge Winery, 27012 Briggs Hill Rd.

Haley Johnsen, 6:30-9:30pm, Sweet Cheeks Winery, 27007 Briggs Hill Rd. $35.

Boxcar Figaro, 7:30pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

OBF: Discovery: The Leipzig Popular Music Scene, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $5-45.

Steph Kay, 7:30-9:30pm, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave.

HAVILAH w/ John Badger, 8:30pm-midnight, The Axe & Fiddle, 657 E. Main St., Cottage Grove.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Outdoor Fitness, 9-11am, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Pro Rodeo, 5pm, Oregon Horse Ctr., 90751 Prairie Rd.

SPIRITUAL

River Wisdom Insight Member-Led Meditation, 9:45am-noon, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE-$10.

Sunday, July 6

ART/CRAFT

Paint & Sip: Pastel Beach, 2-4pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $35.

FILM

This is Spinal Tap (1984), 2:30pm & 4:45pm & 7pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $10.50-12.50.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Let’s Talk! Fauré: Requiem, 1:30pm, UO School of Music & Dance, 961 E. 18th Ave.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 6:30-9pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MARKETS

Native American Arts & Crafts Market, 10am-4pm, Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

MUSIC

OBF: Fauré: Requiem, 2:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, 961 E. 18th Ave. $5-60.

Irish Jam, 4-7:30pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd.

Evan Furrow Trio, 6-8:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette. $15.

NIGHTLIFE

Cribbage Tournament, 4pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave. $5.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Pro Rodeo, 1pm, Oregon Horse Ctr., 90751 Prairie Rd.

SPIRITUAL

The Good Word, 3:30pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

Monday, July 7

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Cartoonists Club, 2-3pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

FILM

This is Spinal Tap (1984), 7pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $10.50-12.50.

GATHERINGS

Death Cafe, 6:30-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

LECTURES/CLASSES

OBF: Hinkle Distinguished Lecture: “The Weather Report” w/ Rollo Dilworth, 10am, UO School of Music & Dance, 961 E. 18th Ave.

LITERARY ARTS

Tillie Walden Signing, 5pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

MUSIC

OBF: On the House: Stangeland Family Youth Choral Academy Soloists, 2:30pm, Berwick Hall, 975 E. 18th Ave.

OBF: Bach: The Art of Fugue w/ Paul Jacobs, 7:30pm, Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter St. $5-35.

Open Mic, 8-11pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

Tuesday, July 8

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Creativity Cafe, 1-4pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $10.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Tweens: Bugs Meet & Greet, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

OBF: Let’s Talk! Stangeland Family Youth Choral Academy, 6:30pm, UO School of Music & Dance, 961 E. 18th Ave.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 9:30am-noon, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

OBF: Stangeland Family Youth Choral Academy, 5pm, Beall Concert Hall, 1225 University of Oregon. $5-20.

HRAFNAMYND Film & Soundtrack Release, 7pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave.

Wednesday, July 9

DRAG

Drag Bingo After Dark, 9-11pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St.

KIDS/FAMILY

Toddler Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Learn to Play Poker, 4-5:30pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

MUSIC

Musical Mad Libs, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

Riffle, 6-8pm, Norma Pfeiffer Park, Coburg.

Blues Jam & Open Mic, 7pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

Rahel Rilling & Friends, 7:30pm, Beall Concert Hall, 1225 University of Oregon. $5-45.

NIGHTLIFE

Rainbow Game Night, 6-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette. FREE-$5.

Western Wednesday, 6pm-2am, Jackalope Lounge, 453 Willamette.

SOCIAL DANCE

Bollywood Bhangra Dance Party w/ DJ Prashant, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

TEENS

Make Recycled Paper, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Thursday, July 10

GATHERINGS

Oregon Culture Night, 6-7:30pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Petersen Barn Park, 3825 Royal Ave.

Sensory Playtime, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

OBF: Let’s Talk! Grant Us Peace, 6:30pm, Hult Ctr.

LITERARY ARTS

Kids’ Comic Book Book Club, 2-3pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

Writing Time, 2:30-5pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Eric Leadbetter, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Gerry Rempel Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

OBF: Grant Us Peace, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $5-70.

NIGHTLIFE

Karaoke, 8pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

SPIRITUAL

Tarot Practice Circle, 7-9pm, Seven Sisters Circle. RSVP for address. $4-9.

Friday, July 11

FESTIVAL

Sasquatch Summer Fest., 10am-noon, Greenwaters Park, 48362 OR-58, Oakridge. $35-55.

Oregon Country Fair, 11am-7pm, Oregon Country Fairgrounds, 24207 OR-126, Veneta. $50-60.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Sheldon Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1566 Coburg Rd.

Sprouts: Budding Readers Group, 3:30pm, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Let’s Talk! Markus Passion, 6:30pm, Hult Ctr.

The PREPrenatal: Preconception Readiness, Education & Planning, 6:30-8:30pm, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave., ste. 220. $33-111.

MUSIC

OBF: On the House: Organ Interlude w/ Lindsey Rodgers, 2:30pm, Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter St.

The Miller Brothers, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Pretti Graffiti, 7pm, Drop Bear Brewery, 2690 Willamette.

OBF: Bach: Markus Passion, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $5-45.

Coupe de Ville, 8pm, The Embers, 1811 State Hwy 99 N.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Night at the Raptor Center, 6-8pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. $50.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

THEATER

A Connecticut Yankee, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $29-45.

Saturday, July 12

COMEDY

Twisted Comedy Night, 7-9pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

FESTIVAL

Oregon Country Fair, 11am-7pm, Oregon Country Fairgrounds, 24207 OR-126, Veneta. $50-60.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Adventures in Archaeology, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

Baby & Toddler Storytime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

Toddler Time, 3-5pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $7-9.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Sound Advice, 10-11:30am, The Shedd, 868 High St.

The PREPrenatal: Preconception Readiness, Education & Planning, 9:30-11:30am, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave., ste. 220. $33-111.

LITERARY ARTS

Community Conversation: Coffee w/ A.B. Spellman, 10am, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette.

A Little Weird Goes a Long Way: Generating New Speculative Fiction Stories, 1-5pm, Wordcrafters Online Zoom Studio. $159.

MARKETS

Summer Reading Book Sale, 10am-4pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

MUSIC

OBF: On the House: Organ Institute Showcase, 2:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St.

Cheatgrass, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

John Shipe, 6-8pm, Arable Brewing Co., 510 Conger St.

Riffle, 6-9pm, LaVelle Vineyards, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira.

The Peppermints, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Clay Giberson Trio, 7:30-10pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $25.

OBF: Passion for Bach & Coltrane, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $5-45.

Coupe de Ville, 8pm, The Embers, 1811 State Hwy 99 N.

The Halluci Nation, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $20-25.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Living River Exploration Day, 8am-6pm, Green Island, end of Green Island Rd.

Outdoor Fitness, 9-11am, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd.

SOCIAL DANCE

Day of Dance, 9:30am-6:30pm, C.R.O.W. Ctr. for the Performing Arts, 3120 Hwy 101, Florence.

THEATER

A Connecticut Yankee, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $29-45.

Sunday, July 13

ART/CRAFT

Cozy Craft, 10am-1pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

FESTIVAL

Oregon Country Fair, 11am-7pm, Oregon Country Fairgrounds, 24207 OR-126, Veneta. $50-60.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Adventures in Archaeology, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Let’s Talk! Carmina Burana, 1:30pm, Hult Ctr.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 6:30-9pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

OBF: Carmina Burana, 2:30pm, Hult Ctr. $5-70.

Open Mic, 4pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

THEATER

Recipe for Disaster or Camilla’s Culinary Quandry, July 13 & July 20, 2pm, Sawdust Theatre, 120 N. Adams St., Coquille. $12.

A Connecticut Yankee, 3pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $29-45.

Monday, July 14

GATHERINGS

Deaf Night Out, 6-8pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

LITERARY ARTS

SciFi & Fantasy Writing Summer Camp, 10:30am-2pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $259.

Tuesday, July 15

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Creativity Cafe, 1-4pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $10.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 9:30am-noon, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Leo Kottke, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $38-45.

NIGHTLIFE

Bi-Weekly Bingo, 6pm, Hop Valley Brewing Co., 990 W. 1st Ave.

Wednesday, July 16

GATHERINGS

Noche Cultural Preview, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

Bike Happy Hour, 5-7pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

KIDS/FAMILY

Toddler Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library,.

Eugene Symphony: Instrument Petting Zoo, 10am, Sheldon Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1566 Coburg Rd.

Eugene Symphony: Instrument Petting Zoo, 2pm, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

MUSIC

Connecterines, 5:30-8:30pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. N/C-$3.

Bluegrass Jam Session w/ Corwin Bolt, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Riffle, 6-8:30pm, Heritage Courtyard at Oakway Ctr., Oakway Ctr., Coburg Rd. & Oakway Rd.

Stone Hart, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

INCUBUS, 6:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd. $55.

NIGHTLIFE

Trivia w/ Thomas Hiura, 8-10pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St.

Thursday, July 17

FILM

Shaun of the Dead (2004), 6pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

GATHERINGS

Oregon Culture Night, 6-7:30pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Petersen Barn Park, 3825 Royal Ave.

Sensory Playtime, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Hablemos Español: Spanish Conversation, 4pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 2:30-5pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Rock N’ Rewind, 5:30-8:30pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. N/C-$3.

John Shipe, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

The Willin Three, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

BEYOND the STARS & DuffelBelle, 7:30pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $15-18.

Matte Blvck, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $20-25.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Downtown Mural Bike Tour, 10am-noon, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $5-6.

Friday, July 18

KIDS/FAMILY

Eugene Symphony: Instrument Petting Zoo, 10am & 2pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Sheldon Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1566 Coburg Rd.

MUSIC

Brohemia After Dark, 6pm, 16 Tons, 2864 Willamette.

Henry Cooper Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Pitchwood, 7pm, Drop Bear Brewery, 2690 Willamette.

Nick Biello “New America” Quintet, 7:30-10pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $25.

NIGHTLIFE

Kinky Bingo, 8-11pm, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. $10.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

THEATER

A Connecticut Yankee, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $29-45.

Saturday, July 19

ART/CRAFT

Paint & Sip: Summer Mushroom House, 3-5pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

Paint & Sip: Sea & Dunes, 6:30-8:30pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

FESTIVAL

Adkins Blueberry Farm Blues & Brews Festival, 10am-6pm, Adkins Blueberry Farm, 85995 Gossler Rd.

FOOD/DRINK

The Bier Stein 20th Anniversary Party, noon, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette.

GATHERINGS

Death Cafe, 2-3:30pm, Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine, 2537 Game Farm Rd., Spfd.

Death Cafe, 4:30-6pm, Ctr. for Spiritual Living, 390 Vernal St.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby & Toddler Storytime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

Family Fun in the Sun: Adventures in Archaeology, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

Teddy Bear Picnic, 11am, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Hands On History, 11am-1pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

MUSIC

Brook Adams, 6-8pm, Arable Brewing Co., 510 Conger St.

Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Karyn Ann, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Amor Fati, 7pm, Drop Bear Brewery, 2690 Willamette.

Walker T Ryan, 7pm, Houndstooth Public House, 1795 W. 6th Ave.

Bossanaire, 7:30-10pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $25.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Outdoor Fitness, 9-11am, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd.

SCM Yoga, 2-4pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave. FREE-$10.

SPIRITUAL

Let’s Just Sit Together, 10:30am-noon, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE-$10.

A Connecticut Yankee, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $29-$45.

Sunday, July 20

ART/CRAFT

Paint & Sip: Heceta Head Lighthouse, 2-4pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Adventures in Archaeology, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

Family Fun: Make Recycled Paper, 1-4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 6:30-9pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Open Jazz Jam Session, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

The Future Belongs Here, 6-8pm, Monroe Park, 10th Ave. & Monroe St.

THEATER

A Connecticut Yankee, 3pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $29-45.

Monday, July 21

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Cartoonists Club, 2-3pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

GATHERINGS

Death Cafe, 6:30-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

LITERARY ARTS

Adventures in Writing Summer Camp, 10:30am-2pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $259.

MUSIC

Open Mic, 8-11pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

Tuesday, July 22

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Creativity Cafe, 1-4pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $10.

COMEDY

seaMAN, 8pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $15-25.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Coventry & Kaluza, 10am, Cottage Grove Public Library, 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Plant Prowl & Problem Solving in the Garden, 6:30-7:30pm, OSU Extension Service Lane County, 996 Jefferson St.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 9:30am-noon, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

Book Group: Hollow Kingdom, 6pm, Sheldon Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1566 Coburg Rd.

THEATER

MJ: The Musical, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $49.

Wednesday, July 23

COMEDY

seaMAN, 8pm, Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. $15-25.

KIDS/FAMILY

Toddler Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Eugene Symphony: Instrument Petting Zoo, 10:30-11:30am, Creswell Library, 64 W. Oregon Ave., Creswell.

MUSIC

Ratie D: Unity in Community, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

Coupe de Ville, 5:30-8pm, Heritage Courtyard at Oakway Ctr., Oakway Ctr., Coburg Rd. & Oakway Rd.

Natsukashii Soul, 5:30-8:30pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. N/C-$3.

Toad the Wet Sprocket w/ Semisonic & Sixpence None the Richer, 6:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd. $45-273.

The Arcadian Wild, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $20-35.

NIGHTLIFE

Guitaraoke, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

Rainbow Game Night, 6-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette. FREE-$5.

THEATER

MJ: The Musical, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $49.

Thursday, July 24

GATHERINGS

Oregon Culture Night, 6-7:30pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Petersen Barn Park, 3825 Royal Ave.

Sensory Playtime, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Kids’ Comic Book Book Club, 2-3pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

Writing Time, 2:30-5pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

The Koz, 5:30-8:30pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. N/C-$3.

Jerry Zybach Blues, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Southtowne Saints, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

The Future Belongs Here, 6-8pm, Monroe Park, 10th Ave. & Monroe St.

Town Mountain, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $22.50-27.50.

SPIRITUAL

Tarot Practice Circle, 7-9pm, Seven Sisters Circle. RSVP for address. $4-9.

THEATER

MJ: The Musical, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $49.

Friday, July 25

ART/CRAFT

Art Jam, 5-9pm, Wildling Collaborative Arts, 250 Taylor St.

Whiteaker Last Friday ArtWak, 5pm, Whiteaker Neighborhood.

Paint & Sip: Dolphin Sunset, 6:30-8:30pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

FESTIVAL

Flutestock, noon-10pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd.

FILM

Dive-in Movie, 8:30-11pm, Splash! at Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd., Spfd.

GATHERINGS

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges, 7-9am, Greenway Bike Bridge.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Sheldon Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1566 Coburg Rd.

MUSIC

Concrete Delta Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Cross Current, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Riffle, 6-9pm, Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co., 25974 OR-36, Cheshire.

Swing Jam, 6:30-8:30pm, Viking Brewing West, 520 Commercial St., unit F.

Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, 7:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd. $45-99.

Ruthie Foster, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $32-49.

Fetish Night, 9:30pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St. $10-15.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Night at the Raptor Center, 6-8pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. $50.

Critical Mass Bike Ride, 6:30pm, Kesey Square, Willamette & E. Broadway.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

THEATER

MJ: The Musical, 8pm, Hult Ctr. $49.

Saturday, July 26

ART/CRAFT

The Art of Grief, noon-2pm, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave.

Paint & Sip: Ocean Wave, 3-5pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

Paint & Sip: Sea Turtle, 6:30-8:30pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $45.

BENEFITS

Oak Ecology Through The Seasons Fundraiser, 10am-noon, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. $500.

COMEDY

The Summer Revue: The Road To Hilarity w/ Bob, Bing & Dorothy, 3pm & 5:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $5-10.

Bleepin’ Funny, 5-7pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd.

Twisted Comedy Night, 7-9pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

FESTIVAL

Flutestock, 10am-10pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Join the Wolf Pack, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

Baby & Toddler Storytime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Adult Learn to Ride, 10am-noon, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St.

Create a Habitat Haven for Backyard Birds, noon, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

MUSIC

Brewkats, 6pm, 16 Tons, 2864 Willamette.

Hayley Lynn, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Jazz Symbiosis, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Mike Dawes, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $25-35.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Outdoor Fitness, 9-11am, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd.

SOCIAL DANCE

Dark Matter, 9pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St. $5.

THEATER

MJ: The Musical, 2pm & 8pm, Hult Ctr. $49.

Recipe for Disaster or Camilla’s Culinary Quandry, 7pm, Sawdust Theatre, 120 N. Adams St., Coquille. $12.

Sunday, July 27

ART/CRAFT

Cozy Craft, 10am-1pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

Paint & Sip: Desert Sunset, 2-4pm, Art w/ Alejandro, 590 Pearl St., ste. 104. $35.

FESTIVAL

Flutestock, 10am-2pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd.

GATHERINGS

Divination Discussion, 2-4pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Join the Wolf Pack, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 6:30-9pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Riffle, 2-5pm, High Pass Winery, 24757 Lavell Rd., Junction City.

Open Mic, 4pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Open Mic, 6-9pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

Eugene Symphony in the Park, 8-9:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd.

Riffle, 8:30-10pm, Bohemia Park, S. 10th St., Cottage Grove.

SOCIAL DANCE

Ballroom, Latin & Swing, 5:30-7:30pm, Veteran’s Memorial Ballroom, 1626 Willamette. $2-15.

THEATER

MJ: The Musical, 1pm & 6:30pm, Hult Ctr. $49.

Monday, July 28

ART/CRAFT

Sit ‘n’ Stitch, 6-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

KIDS/FAMILY

Victorian Finishing School Summer Camp, 9am-2pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette. $100-175.

MUSIC

Eugene Symphony in the Park Cottage Grove, 8-9:30pm, Bohemia Park, S. 10th St., Cottage Grove.

Tuesday, July 29

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Creativity Cafe, 1-4pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $10.

KIDS/FAMILY

Baby Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Tweens: Character Makeup, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Tenant Rights 101, 3pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 9:30am-noon, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

Book Group: Better Living Through Birding & Hollow Kingdom, 6:30pm, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

THEATER

The City and The Sea, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

Wednesday, July 30

GATHERINGS

A Modern Twist on Traditional Knowings w/Shuína Skó, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

KIDS/FAMILY

Toddler Storytime, 9:45am & 10:30am, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Coventry & Kaluza, 5:30pm, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

MUSIC

Left on Wilson, 5:30-8:30pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. N/C-$3.

Bluegrass Jam Session w/Corwin Bolt, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Stone Hart, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

Record Listening Party: Loaded, 6:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

THEATER

CONFABULOUS, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

Thursday, July 31

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Petersen Barn Park, 3825 Royal Ave.

Sensory Playtime, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Writing Time, 2:30-5pm, Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., ste. 100. $5.

MUSIC

Candy Apple Bleu, 5:30-8:30pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. N/C-$3.

FlaxVox, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Marc Egea & Paul Safar, 7:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette. $20.

THEATER

WAGMI, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

Friday, August 1

ART/CRAFT

First Friday at the Museum, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave.

First Friday ArtWalk, 5:30-8pm, Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

New Zone 40th: First Friday Opening Reception, 5:30-8pm, New Zone Gallery, 110 E. 11th Ave., ste. C.

KIDS/FAMILY

Li’l Comic-Con, 2-4pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

MUSIC

Corwin Bolt & the Wingnuts, 6pm, 16 Tons, 2864 Willamette.

Skip Jones Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Indigo Girls & Melissa Etheridge, 6:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd. $65-332.75.

Sassafras!, 7pm, Drop Bear Brewery, 2690 Willamette.

Chris Baron & Two Secrets, 7:30pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

SOCIAL DANCE

Live Salsa Music & Dancing, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $12-15.

THEATER

CONFABULOUS, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

I Want You, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $10.

Proper, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $10.

Saturday, August 2

ART/CRAFT

Warehouse District Art Hop, all day, Eugene Warehouse District.

COMEDY

Twisted Comedy Night, 7-9pm, Twisted Duck Pub, 529 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Join the Wolf Pack, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave.

Baby & Toddler Playtime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Herbs, Edible Flowers & Weed ID Walk, 10am-12:30pm, GrassRoots Garden, 1465 Coburg Rd.

Kalapuyan Basketweaving Talk & Demo, 1pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

MUSIC

Music at the Grange, 5-8pm, Elmira Grange, 88764 Sprague St., Elmira. $10.

Colin Trio, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Red Leather, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $20-25.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Outdoor Fitness, 9-11am, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd.

SPIRITUAL

River Wisdom Insight Member-Led Meditation, 9:45am-noon, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE-$10.

THEATER

Coal is King, 2pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $10.

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona, 6-8:15pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St.

WAGMI, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

Sunday, August 3

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Join the Wolf Pack, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

MARKETS

Native American Arts & Crafts Market, 10am-4pm, Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

MUSIC

Marc Egea & Paul Safar, 3pm, The Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd.

NIGHTLIFE

Cribbage Tournament, 4pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave. $5.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

A Race for the Rest of Us, noon-2pm, PublicHouse, 418 A St., Spfd. $20-30.

SPIRITUAL

The Good Word, 3:30pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

THEATER

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona, 6-8:15pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St.

I Want You, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $10.

The City and The Sea, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

Monday, August 4

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Cartoonists Club, 2-3pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

GATHERINGS

Deaf Night Out, 6-8pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

MUSIC

Open Mic, 8-11pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

Tuesday, August 5

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Creativity Cafe, 1-4pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $10.

Noche de Artesanías, 6:15pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

KIDS/FAMILY

Tweens: Insect Anatomy, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

THEATER

WAGMI, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

Wednesday, August 6

ART/CRAFT

Knit & Crochet Circle, 6-7:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

GATHERINGS

Indigenous Cultural Celebration, 10am-noon, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

KIDS/FAMILY

Make a Bumblebee B&B, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

MUSIC

Stone Hart, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

OFAM: All The Things You Are — Interpreting Jerome Kern, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

NIGHTLIFE

Rainbow Game Night, 6-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette. FREE-$5.

Trivia w/ Thomas Hiura, 8-10pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St.

THEATER

CONFABULOUS, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

Thursday, August 7

KIDS/FAMILY

Preschool Playtime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Hablemos Español: Spanish Conversation, 4pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Kids’ Comic Book Book Club, 2-3pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

Book Group: Hollow Kingdom, 6:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

MUSIC

OFAM: West End Blues — Classic Jazz Covers, 1:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

Dennis Smith, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Tim McLaughlin Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

OFAM: My Baby Just Cares For Me — Classic Female Vocal Stylists, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

THEATER

Peter Pan, 6pm, Willamette Oaks Retirement Living, 455 Alexander Loop.

The City and The Sea, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

Friday, August 8

GATHERINGS

SLUG Queen Coronation & Celebration, 6pm, Park Blocks, 8th Ave. & Oak St.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun: Power Play for the Planet, 2pm, Sheldon Community Ctr., 2445 Willakenzie Rd.

MUSIC

OFAM: Something Cool — June Christy & Peggy Lee, 1:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

The Miller Brothers, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

OFAM: The Sweetest Melody — Duke Ellington, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

Yächtley Crëw, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $35-40.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Night at the Raptor Center, 6-8pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. $50.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

TEENS

Teen & Tween Comic-Con, 2-5pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

THEATER

Peter Pan, 6pm, Willamette Oaks Retirement Living, 455 Alexander Loop.

Coal is King, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $10.

WAGMI, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

The Tempest, 7:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Saturday, August 9

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Oregon’s Dino-Story, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

Baby & Toddler Playtime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

Family Fun: Power Play for the Planet, 3pm, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Eugene Food Preservation Workshop: Tomatoes & Salsas, 10am-2pm, Community of Christ Church, 1485 Gilham Rd. $18.

Sound Advice, 10-11:30am, The Shedd, 868 High St.

LITERARY ARTS

Kira Jane Buxton, 3pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

MUSIC

OFAM: And Life Is Like A Song — Interpreting Harry Warren, 1:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

Choro na Cozinha, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Eric Leadbetter, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

In The Alley, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Janet & Big Sue, 6-8pm, Arable Brewing Co., 510 Conger St.

Irie Love, 6:30-9:30pm, Sweet Cheeks Winery, 27007 Briggs Hill Rd. $35.

OFAM: It’s Not The Pale Moon — Hoagie Carmichael, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

Unofficial Whit Block Party: Soul Vibrator, Whiteaker Hot Club, Tug & The Heart Strings, 8:30pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $15-18.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Living River Exploration Day, 8am-6pm, Green Island, end of Green Island Rd.

THEATER

I Want You, 2pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $10.

Peter Pan, 5pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd.

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona, 6-8:15pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St.

Recipe for Disaster or Camilla’s Culinary Quandry, 7pm, Sawdust Theatre, 120 N. Adams St., Coquille. $12.

The City and The Sea, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

The Tempest, 7:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Sunday, August 10

ART/CRAFT

Cozy Craft, 10am-1pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

GATHERINGS

Family Fun in the Sun: Oregon’s Dino-Story, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

MUSIC

OFAM: Summertime — The 2025 Summer Jazz Party, 4-7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

Open Mic, 4pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave

THEATER

CONFABULOUS, 2pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $18.

Recipe for Disaster or Camilla’s Culinary Quandry, 2pm, Sawdust Theatre, 120 N. Adams St., Coquille. $12.

The Tempest, 2:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Peter Pan, 5pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd.

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona, 6-8:15pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St.

Proper, 7pm, Pelton Theatre, Willamette University Campus, 900 State St., Salem. Sug. don. $10.

Monday, August 11

Visit Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for more events.

Tuesday, August 12

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Creativity Cafe, 1-4pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $10.

GATHERINGS

Trips Showcase, 3-4pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd.

MUSIC

311, 6:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd. $45-99.

Leftover Salmon & The Infamous Stringdusters, 7pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette. $61.25-105.50.

OFAM: But Beautiful — Interpreting Jimmy Van Heusen, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

Wednesday, August 13

DRAG

Drag Bingo After Dark, 9-11pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St.

MUSIC

Conduct the Symphony, 10:30-11:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

Let Me Off Uptown: Anita O’Day, 1:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

Musical Mad Libs, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

OFAM: The Sweetest Melody — Duke Ellington, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

TEENS

Karaoke Sing-Along, 4:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Thursday, August 14

KIDS/FAMILY

Preschool Playtime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

MUSIC

OFAM: All The Things You Are — Interpreting Jerome Kern, 1:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

Belltower, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Gerry Rempel Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

OFAM: Something Cool — June Christy & Peggy Lee, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

SPIRITUAL

Tarot Practice Circle, 7-9pm, Seven Sisters Circle. RSVP for address. $4-9.

THEATER

Peter Pan, 6-8pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr., 870 Berntzen Rd.

The Tempest, 7:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Friday, August 15

MUSIC

OFAM: It’s Not The Pale Moon — Hoagie Carmichael, 1:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

Henry Cooper Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Brooks Robertson, 7:30-10pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $30.

OFAM: And Life Is Like A Song — Interpreting Harry Warren, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

NIGHTLIFE

Kinky Bingo, 8-11pm, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. $10.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

THEATER

Peter Pan, 6-8pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr., 870 Berntzen Rd.

The Tempest, 7:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Saturday, August 16

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Oregon’s Dino-Story, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

Baby & Toddler Playtime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Hands On History, 11am-1pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

LITERARY ARTS

Defiant Moments: LGBTQ+ Stories, 1pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

MUSIC

OFAM: My Baby Just Cares For Me — Classic Female Vocal Stylists, 1:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

Cheatgrass, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Dubious Rubes, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Trouble In Kind, 6-8pm, Arable Brewing Co., 510 Conger St.

Walker T Ryan, 7pm, Houndstooth Public House, 1795 W. 6th Ave.

OFAM: West End Blues — Classic Jazz Covers, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $25-39.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Outdoor Fitness, 9-11am, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd.

SCM Yoga, 2-4pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave. FREE-$10.

SPIRITUAL

Let’s Just Sit Together, 10:30am-noon, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE-$10.

THEATER

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona, 6-8:15pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St.

Peter Pan, 6-8pm, Maurie Jacobs Park, end of Fir Ln.

The Tempest, 7:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Sunday, August 17

KIDS/FAMILY

Toddler Time, 9-11am, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $7-9.

Family Fun in the Sun: Oregon’s Dino-Story, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

MUSIC

Riffle, 1-4pm, LaVelle Vineyards, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira.

Brooks Robertson, 3-4:30pm, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $30.

Open Jazz Jam Session, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

ZZ Top, 6:30pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd. $49-349.

THEATER

The Tempest, 2:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona, 6-8:15pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St.

Peter Pan, 6-8pm, Maurie Jacobs Park, end of Fir Ln.

Monday, August 18

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Cartoonists Club, 2-3pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

GATHERINGS

Deaf Night Out, 6-8pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

MUSIC

Open Mic, 8-11pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

Tuesday, August 19

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Creativity Cafe, 1-4pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $10.

Wednesday, August 20

GATHERINGS

Bike Happy Hour, 5-7pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

KIDS/FAMILY

Power Play for the Planet, 10:30am, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd.

MUSIC

Stone Hart, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

“Weird Al” Yankovic, 7pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd. SOLD OUT.

NIGHTLIFE

Rainbow Game Night, 6-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette. FREE-$5.

Thursday, August 21

GATHERINGS

All-Ages Board Game & Puzzle Swap, 5:30-7:30pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

KIDS/FAMILY

Preschool Playtime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Hablemos Español: Spanish Conversation, 4pm, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

LITERARY ARTS

Kids’ Comic Book Book Club, 2-3pm, Books With Pictures, 296 E. 5th Ave., ste. 224.

MUSIC

Joanne Broh Trio, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

The Willin Three, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

THEATER

The Tempest, 7:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Friday, August 22

GATHERINGS

All-Ages Board Game & Puzzle Swap, 3-5pm, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

MUSIC

Concrete Delta Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Whiskey & Rain, 7:30pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Night at the Raptor Center, 6-8pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. $50.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

THEATER

The Tempest, 7:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Saturday, August 23

ART/CRAFT

The Art of Grief, noon-2pm, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave.

GATHERINGS

All-Ages Board Game & Puzzle Swap, 10am-noon, Sheldon Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1566 Coburg Rd.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Journey Under the Sea, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

Baby & Toddler Playtime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Beginning Birdwatching, noon, Downtown Eugene Public Library.

Cottage Grove Food Preservation Workshop: Tomatoes & Salsas, 10am-1:30pm, The Cottage Events Venue, 2915 Row River Rd., Cottage Grove. $18.

MUSIC

Gabrial Sweyn, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Kevin Dorin, 7:30pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave. $25.

Josh Turner ft. Will Jones, 8pm, Hult Ctr. $39.50.

NIGHTLIFE

Poker Tournament, 4pm, High Mountain Poker, 1020 Green Acres Rd., ste. 13.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Outdoor Fitness, 9-11am, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd.

THEATER

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona, 6-8:15pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St.

Recipe for Disaster or Camilla’s Culinary Quandry, 7pm, Sawdust Theatre, 120 N. Adams St., Coquille. $12.

The Tempest, 7:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Sunday, August 24

ART/CRAFT

Cozy Craft, 10am-1pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Journey Under the Sea, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

SOCIAL DANCE

Ballroom, Latin & Swing, 5:30-7:30pm, Veteran’s Memorial Ballroom, 1626 Willamette. $2-15.

THEATER

The Tempest, 2:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-29.

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona, 6-8:15pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St.

Monday, August 25

ART/CRAFT

Sit ‘n’ Stitch, 6-8pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette.

Tuesday, August 26

ART/CRAFT

Kids’ Creativity Cafe, 1-4pm, The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave. $10.

Wednesday, August 27

MUSIC

Open Bluegrass Jam Session, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

NIGHTLIFE

Guitaraoke, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

Thursday, August 28

KIDS/FAMILY

Preschool Playtime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

MUSIC

Pete Kartsounses, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Southtowne Saints, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $69-89.

SPIRITUAL

Tarot Practice Circle, 7-9pm, Seven Sisters Circle. RSVP for address. $4-9.

Friday, August 29

ART/CRAFT

Art Jam, 5-9pm, Wildling Collaborative Arts, 250 Taylor St.

Whiteaker Last Friday ArtWak, 5pm, Whiteaker Neighborhood.

COMEDY

Peter Antoniou, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $30-40.

FILM

Dive-in Movie, 8:30-11pm, Splash! at Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd., Spfd.

GATHERINGS

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges, 7-9am, Knickerbocker Bike Bridge.

MUSIC

Riffle, 5-8pm, Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co., 25974 OR-36, Cheshire.

Donnie Raye & the Blues Foundation, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

The Hank Shreve Trio, 6pm, 16 Tons, 2864 Willamette.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Critical Mass Bike Ride, 6:30pm, Kesey Square, Willamette & E. Broadway.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

Saturday, August 30

COMEDY

Bleepin’ Funny, 5-7pm, Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Blvd.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Journey Under the Sea, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

Baby & Toddler Playtime, 10:15am, Bethel Branch of Eugene Public Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

MUSIC

Jazz Symbiosis, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Outdoor Fitness, 9-11am, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd.

SOCIAL DANCE

Dark Matter, 9pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St. $5.

Sunday, August 31

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun: Journey Under the Sea, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE-$6.

MUSIC

Open Mic, 6-9pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

Monday, September 1

GATHERINGS

Deaf Night Out, 6-8pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

MUSIC

Riffle, 1-4pm, LaVelle Vineyards, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira.

Open Mic, 8-11pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

Tuesday, September 2

Visit Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for more events.

Wednesday, September 3

NIGHTLIFE

Trivia w/ Thomas Hiura, 8-10pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St.

Thursday, September 4

MUSIC

Brothers Reed, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Tim McLaughlin Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Friday, September 5

ART/CRAFT

First Friday at the Museum, 10am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave.

First Friday ArtWalk, 5:30-8pm, Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

New Zone 40th: First Friday Opening Reception, 5:30-8pm, New Zone Gallery, 110 E. 11th Ave., ste. C.

GATHERINGS

Springfield Block Party, 4-10pm, Downtown Spfd.

MUSIC

Skip Jones Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Mat Kearney, 8pm, Hult Ctr. $39.50.

SOCIAL DANCE

Live Salsa Music & Dancing, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $12-15.

Saturday, September 6

LECTURES/CLASSES

Compost Workshop, 10am-noon, OSU Extension Service Lane County, 996 Jefferson St.

Herbs, Edible Flowers & Weed ID Walk, 10am-12:30pm, GrassRoots Garden, 1465 Coburg Rd.

MUSIC

Music at the Grange, 5-8pm, Elmira Grange, 88764 Sprague St., Elmira. $10.

Choro na Cozinha, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Karyn Ann, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Sunday, September 7

ART/CRAFT

Cozy Craft, 10am-1pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

MARKETS

Native American Arts & Crafts Market, 10am-4pm, Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave.

NIGHTLIFE

Cribbage Tournament, 4pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave. $5.

SPIRITUAL

The Good Word, 3:30pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

Monday, September 8

Visit Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for more events.

Tuesday, September 9

Visit Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for more events.

Wednesday, September 10

DRAG

Drag Bingo After Dark, 9-11pm, Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St.

MUSIC

Open Bluegrass Jam Session, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

EXTC: XTC’s Terry Chambers & Friends, 7:30pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $25-35.

Thursday, September 11

MUSIC

Gerry Rempel Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

SPIRITUAL

Tarot Practice Circle, 7-9pm, Seven Sisters Circle. RSVP for address. $4-9.

Friday, September 12

MUSIC

The Miller Brothers, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

The Music of Journey, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr.

Everclear Sparkle & Fade 30th Anniversary, 8pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette. $45-225.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

Saturday, September 13

LECTURES/CLASSES

Compost Workshop, 10am-noon, GrassRoots Garden, 1465 Coburg Rd.

Sound Advice, 10-11:30am, The Shedd, 868 High St.

MUSIC

Dubious Rubes, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Thievery Corporation ft. Polish Ambassador & High Step Society, 6:15pm, Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd. $45.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Living River Exploration Day, 8am-4pm, Green Island, end of Green Island Rd.

Sunday, September 14

Visit Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for more events.

Monday, September 15

GATHERINGS

Deaf Night Out, 6-8pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

MUSIC

Open Mic, 8-11pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd.

Tuesday, September 16

Visit Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for more events.

Wednesday, September 17

GATHERINGS

Bike Happy Hour, 5-7pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

NIGHTLIFE

Trivia w/ Thomas Hiura, 8-10pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St.

Thursday, September 18

MUSIC

Steve Arriola & The Willin’, 6-9pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Friday, September 19

MUSIC

Henry Cooper Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Marisa Frantz: The Women of Folk, 7:30pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $18-32.

White Denim, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $25-30.

NIGHTLIFE

Kinky Bingo, 8-11pm, 255 Madison, 255 Madison St. $10.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

Saturday, September 20

LECTURES/CLASSES

Cottage Grove Food Preservation Workshop: Apple Workshop, 10am-1:30pm, The Cottage Events Venue, 2915 Row River Rd., Cottage Grove. $18.

MUSIC

Marisa Frantz: The Women of Folk, 3pm, The LaSells Stewart Ctr., 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. $32.

Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Use’ta Do, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Walker T Ryan, 7pm, Houndstooth Public House, 1795 W. 6th Ave.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

SCM Yoga, 2-4pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave. FREE-$10.

SPIRITUAL

Let’s Just Sit Together, 10:30am-noon, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE-$10.

Sunday, September 21

ART/CRAFT

Cozy Craft, 10am-1pm, Portal Tea Co., 41 W. Broadway.

MUSIC

Marisa Frantz: The Women of Folk, 3pm, The Shedd, 868 High St. $18-32.

Open Jazz Jam Session, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Monday, September 22

Visit Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for more events.

Tuesday, September 23

MUSIC

Destroyer, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $25-30.

Wednesday, September 24

MUSIC

Open Bluegrass Jam Session, 6pm, Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave.

Redferrin, 8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $2540.

NIGHTLIFE

Guitaraoke, 6-9pm, Local Losers Lounge, 85944 Highway 99 S.

Thursday, September 25

MUSIC

Southtowne Saints, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

SPIRITUAL

Tarot Practice Circle, 7-9pm, Seven Sisters Circle. RSVP for address. $4-9.

Friday, September 26

ART/CRAFT

Whiteaker Last Friday ArtWak, 5pm, Whiteaker Neighborhood.

FOOD/DRINK

Breakfast at the Bike Bridges, 7-9am, Frohnmayer Bike Bridge.

MUSIC

Riffle, 5-8pm, Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co, 199 E. 5th Ave.

Concrete Delta Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Critical Mass Bike Ride, 6:30pm, Kesey Square, Willamette & E. Broadway.

SOCIAL DANCE

Salsa & Bachata Social Dancing & Drop-in Class, 9pm-12:15am, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $8.

Saturday, September 27

ART/CRAFT

The Art of Grief, noon-2pm, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Eugene Food Preservation Workshop: Apple Workshop, 10am-2pm, Community of Christ Church, 1485 Gilham Rd. $18.

MUSIC

Riffle, 5-8pm, St. Paul Catholic Church, 1201 Satre St.

Donnie Raye & the Blues Foundation, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards & Wine Co., 907 W. 3rd Ave.

Jerry Zybach Blues, 6-9pm, McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Rd., McKenzie Bridge.

Sunday, September 28

MUSIC

Open Mic, 6-9pm, Sacred Connections Community Church, 810 W. 3rd Ave.

Monday, September 29

Visit Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for more events.

Tuesday, September 30

Visit Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for more events.

Featured Local Savings