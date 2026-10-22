Put your Paws up

For people experiencing homelessness, caring for a pet is a reason to get up in the morning, says Joanna Wallace, fundraising coordinator for Pro-Bone-O, a nonprofit providing free veterinary services to pets living on the streets. This Saturday, Oct. 24, Pro-Bone-O hosts a fundraiser featuring a drag show by The Glamazons, brunch, drinks and a silent auction. The event is sponsored in part by the Oregon Veterinary Referral Associates, who connected Pro-Bone-O with the Glamazons and bought two tables. Tickets are sold out but there are other ways to support Pro-Bone-O include donating, following their social media or volunteering in administrative or veterinary assistant roles. The biggest barrier the organization faces is that it can’t always meet the demand, Wallace says. Every clinic, volunteers have to turn away up to 15 people. All proceeds help support Pro-Bone-O’s twice monthly free clinics. Pro-Bone-O already provides vaccinations, medications and pays for spay and neutering vouchers in connection with Greenhill Humane Society and other clinics around town, though there are ambitions to expand services to growth removals and dental care. Wallace herself started as a volunteer, and during those early days she noticed that for “a lot of people, their animals are their lifeline.” Wallace says Pro-Bone-O is looking forward to hosting more events and fundraisers in the near future.

For more information on how to support Pro-Bone-O in the future, visit ProBoneO.org or follow @proboneovetcare on Instagram. For more Glamazons shows, check out the Eugene Weekly What’s Happening Calendar and find Glamazons on Facebook and Instagram.