BRING Eyes Northwest Eugene

BRING Recycling, Lane County’s main construction materials re-use organization, wants to open an outlet in northwest Eugene and is searching for a spot to lease.

The nonprofit’s main facility in Glenwood is packed with materials due to successful new donation programs, and the Highway 99 area in northwest Eugene is “underserved,” says BRING Executive Director Sonya Carlson.

“We’re bringing in more quality re-usable materials, and we need somewhere to put them, and we want to share them with our customers more broadly across the region,” Carlson tells Eugene Weekly.

BRING began its search earlier this year, Carlson says. It’s been hard finding a spot that meets the agency’s criteria, she says. BRING wants roughly an acre on a major arterial road, with a retail building, and enough space for customer parking and for materials storage, she says. Plus, it wants to be close to big-box home improvement stores.

Why proximity to big-box stores? “We would like to make it really easy for people to choose re-use first. If it’s convenient for somebody to take a quick jaunt and check us out first, before they head to a [big-box store], that’s what we’d like to be able to do,” says Carlson.

BRING opened its 2.5-acre Glenwood location, with product display areas, donation center, storage areas and offices, in 2007.

BRING last year opened a donation center at Lane County’s Glenwood Transfer Station, the main garbage and recycling facility in the Eugene-Springfield metro area. Also, BRING has reactivated a program for construction companies, commercial and residential debris removal and hauling companies, and others to channel re-usable items to BRING, Carlson says.

While the agency is financially stable, it doesn’t have the money to buy a northwest Eugene property, she says, so it is looking to lease.

“It seems like an underserved area and we could fill that need,” she says.For more information, contact BRING at 541-746-3023 or visit BringRecycling.org.

