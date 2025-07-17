Activist Alert

‘Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.’

— Rep. John Lewis on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 1, 2020

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests

• Eugene Stands with Immigrants Community Organizing Meeting, 6 pm, Wednesday, July 16, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak Street. RSVP.

• Kick Off: Good Trouble Fundraiser for the NAACP and book drive to collect books by Black and other authors of color to create a Good Trouble Library for school age kids within the Clear Lake Community Center, 11 am, Thursday, July 17, Clear Lake Community Center (former elementary school), 4646 Barger Drive. Community event (not a protest), no chanting or signs.

• Good Trouble Lives on, pocket protest by 50501, “Come honor John Lewis’s legacy.” 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Thursday, July 17, Harlow Road bridge I-5 overpass, Springfield.

• Benefit dance party for the Oregon Community Asylum Network by DJ SPOC-3PO “because we are a nation of immigrants!” 9 pm, Friday, July 18, Cowfish Cafe and Lounge, 62 West Broadway.

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Protest U.S.-supported genocide in Palestine, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, Mondays, oppose U.S. aid to Israel, 405 East 8th Avenue at Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Weekly protest by Cottage Grove Friends of Democracy, 5 pm to 6 pm, Fridays, Coast Fork Farm Stand on the corner of Main and Hwy 99. Affiliated with Indivisible and Rural Organizing Project.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, resources available to teach people how to disrupt ICE raids in their area.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Volunteer with 50501 — medics, de-escalators, etc., needed. Linktr.ee/50501eugene. Contribute to financing permits and other items for local 50501 protests by searching Eugene 50501 on GoFundMe.

