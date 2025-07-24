The Gotcha Moment Hits the Mall 

After a February car crash left their Eugene food cart damaged and an employee hospitalized with burns, Gotcha Burger is not only back in business — it’s growing.

Nearly five months after a driver collided with their stationary cart on West 7th Avenue, co-owners Kyjah and Dimond Huntley have expanded their family-run business to two new locations: downtown Corvallis and Valley River Center Mall.

“We were supposed to open the Corvallis location at that time, so when that [crash] happened, it just messed up the whole plan,” Kyjah says of the Feb. 5 incident, which delayed their timeline. “We’re still running out of the food truck,” she adds, noting that the cart’s grills and refrigerators were among the equipment damaged. The employee has scars, but has healed up and “is doing amazing.”

The cart? “It basically got demolished,” Dimond says.

Despite the financial burden and disruption, the Huntleys say their motivation comes from their family — and their loyal customers.

“Family keeps it going and the customers,” Kyjah says.

Gotcha Burger first launched as a standalone cart in 2023, following a successful burger trial run under the family’s original food cart, Kazaam, which focused on curry dishes. But burgers were always the goal.

“Gotcha Burger was actually our main viewpoint,” Kyjah says. The siblings describe the burger concept as their true dream from the beginning.

“Deuce – Deuce” Burgers and Fries. Photo by Kat Tabor.

The burgers were a hit from day one, as customers watched their meals being made fresh right before their eyes. Each burger is grilled to order, locking in that rich, smoky flavor that tastes just like a backyard barbecue. Sweet and savory grilled onions add depth, while their signature house sauce brings everything together with a bold, tangy finish. It’s comfort food done right: fresh, fast, and full of flavor.

Now with locations in both Eugene and Corvallis, the sisters say they’re one step closer to fulfilling their late father’s vision.

“All over Oregon first, and then we’ll start working the world,” Kyjah says.

The new Valley River Center location, which opened July 10, features their signature “Deuce-Deuce” burger — a double smash patty with cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato and their Gotcha burger sauce — plus new items like chicken wings and a house-made “Disco lemonade.”

The drink is a nod to their childhood. Disco lemonade is what the Huntley sisters say their mom used to make at birthday parties. It’s packed with a “disco of fruits,” and “it’s all fresh fruits,” they say.

The best part? Gotcha is keeping their burgers affordable with main courses starting at just $3.95. Kyjah says it fills a long-missing gap at the mall. “There needs to be a burger place in here. Especially with affordable food.” Affordable pricing is something the Huntley family takes pride in, and they’ve made it a core part of Gotcha Burger from the start.

Gotcha Burgers now operates three locations: 1702 West Seventh Avenue and 293 Valley River Center food court in Eugene, and 453 SW Madison Avenue in Corvallis. For updates, visit Facebook.com/GotchaBurgers.

Featured Local Savings