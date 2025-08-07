Activist Alert

‘Get up, stand up, stand up for your rights/ Get up, stand up, don’t give up the fight.’ — Bob Marley

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Talks, Trainings and Protests

• Equal Rights for All Signature Gathering, 10 am to 2 pm, August 9, Eugene Saturday Market, Initiative Petition 33 is a ballot initiative for the November 2026 election to update Oregon’s Constitution to make clear that everyone has equal rights to make private and personal decisions regardless of one’s sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, or if they are pregnant or seeking reproductive health care like IVF. Learn more at Aclu-or.org. Sign up at Mobilize.us.

• Protest U.S. Government Support for Genocide in Gaza, noon, August 9, Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse. 1-side.com.

• Save Our Social Security Rally, noon to 1 pm August 12, corner of Coburg Road and Oakmont Way, ProtectOurChecks.org.

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump's attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue.

