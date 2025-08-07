The Mezcalero

Sample rare mezcal at Party Bar in downtown Eugene August 10, in a Rare Mezcal Tasting Class. It is taught by Charlottesville, Virginia, restaurateur River Hawkins, who is one of the world’s leading experts on the spirits. Both mezcal and tequila are made from agave — a succulent native to dry arid regions of Mexico and the desert Southwest — but while tequila is only made from blue Weber agave in specific regions, mezcal can be made from various types of agave, with certain traditional, smoky methods. Hawkins tells Eugene Weekly in an email that guests will taste about a dozen different spirits over two hours, along with traditional spices and fruits, “to cleanse the palate and excite the taste buds. I take people through a tasting journey beginning with some of the first flavors in mezcal, and then on to some of the strange processes and infusions, all while giving them a passionate lesson on the history, mythology and cultural relevance of the agave and its spirit mezcal.” Hawkins says he learned what he knows about mezcal while working as a bar manager in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. While in Mexico, Hawkins says, “I could tour distilleries, speak with mezcaleros and taste every kind of mezcal and tequila I wanted. I discovered a fascinating and beautiful history of the agave and her goddess, Mayahuel, bizarre practices unique only to mezcal and a cultural love of an ancient spirit that’s rich within the people of Mexico.” At that time, he says, “I fell in love and became obsessed with learning more. I owe so much to mezcal and all I want is to share its beauty with the world.”

River Hawkins’ Rare Mezcal Tasting class is 4 pm to 6 pm, Sunday, August 10 at Party Bar, 55 West Broadway. Register for the class in advance at Romezcal@gmail.com. Cost is $125 per tasting, payable in cash or Venmo day of the class.

