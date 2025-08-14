Vibrant Thai Street Food Spices It Up

From the deep south of Hat Yai, Thailand, to Eugene’s Van Buren Street, the tree-shaded food cart immediately began growing in the community after opening in 2019. The Kai Asian Street Food cart delights new audiences with its powerful flavor.

Owners Keith Kitchakan and Nathan Pongtuch focus on curating flavors with dishes traditional to their hometown. The goal for customers is to “experience the flavor of Thailand without having to travel across the world,” Pongtuch says, with flavors stemming from the vibrant streets of Hat Yai. Each dish is filled with a tasting experience intended to lead you to where the flavors originated.

The popular dish, Hat Yai fried chicken, is a signature dish named after the city itself. “We try to make it our own — our menu is not like everyone else’s. We create something that others don’t have,” Kitchakan says. “Feeding people is like feeding our family.”

Kai Asian Street Food’s other signature dishes, chicken pad Thai and tonkotsu ramen, end each bite with a craving for more. When asked what the owners’ choice is, “Of course, the Hat Yai fried chicken,” Kitchakan says. His culinary connection to his home drives his inspirations.

Leilani Nguyen, an avid customer of Kai Asian Street Food, describes her tasting experience: “The best pad Thai I’ve ever had. The creamy texture of the sauce-covered noodles is unique to Kai’s.” She adds, “I’ve had a difficult time finding spicy pad Thai and they do it the best, must try.”

The notable food cart scene in Portland inspired Kitchakan and Pongtuch to create their own culinary experience. And after spending almost 10 years working in Thai and Japanese restaurants in Florida, Kitchiakan came to visit a friend, falling in love with Eugene. His passion for food and the new city inspired him to open his food cart.

“When I came to visit Eugene, the people opened my eyes. They’re very supportive, even in a smaller city,” he says.

The connection to the community drives the cart’s success. Kitchakan greets each customer and fulfills each order, while Chef Pongtuch brings the flavor to life — doing what they love while serving the people who support them. Giving people the opportunity to experience a piece of traditional Thai food allows a piece of home to stay with them, and feeding the community is a service. To them, it’s an opportunity to give people something to smile about.

“People tell me we are very special,” Kitchakan says. “It means a lot to us.” The rising support since they’ve opened, throughout the pandemic and after, has motivated them to grow with the community and solidify themselves as a long-term neighborhood staple.

“We’re happy to make food for people, I think people can taste it,” he says.

Maintaining the food cart’s high food quality is its top priority. Experimenting and expanding the specials menu with creative dishes like chicken bulgogi (ground chicken with spicy Korean sauce) and cha shu buns (a steamed bun with pork filling) keeps customers coming back for something new.

The growing food fusion trend prompted Kitchakan to develop new dishes with his technique. Pew Research found that 71 percent of Asian restaurants in the U.S. serve Chinese, Japanese or Thai food. Kitchickan developed an intimate connection with Asian flavors.

“I spent almost 10 years working in Thai and Japanese restaurants,” he says. “I adapt and experiment with flavors. Our tonkotsu ramen is made with Thai ingredients, although considered a ramen.”

Ingredient sourcing is vital to the success of any food cart. Without key flavors, vibrant spices and important ingredients, the food quality drops. The food cart schedule is built to support access to key ingredients, serving items as available. Food identity holds value, cooking is an art, and it represents the artist.

“I cook with passion, it’s my art,” Pongtuch says.

Seasonal ingredients emerge as they appear in nature. Sourcing across Oregon opens an opportunity to serve quality ingredients year-round. Outsourcing specific spices is difficult for a food cart, but connections in Thailand allow them to serve unique ingredients. The exclusive drink, butterfly pea flower tea, comes directly from Thailand.

With vast food and drink options, there’s something for everyone, including small appetizers, perfect for sharing with others, and sweet, tangy mango sticky rice for dessert.

Kai Asian Street Food is at 267 Van Buren Street. Open 11 am to 8 pm on weekdays and noon to 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Tuesdays.

