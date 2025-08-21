Dang, That’s Green!

University of Oregon Athletics has its own official craft beer: “Dang Green IPA” produced in partnership with Hop Valley Brewing. The brew launched August 21 at Autzen Stadium’s practice field.

Megan McKenna, senior brand manager for Hop Valley Brewing says the brewery wanted to make an IPA that was hoppy enough for IPA fans and mild enough for the regular beer drinkers. “It’s a really smooth, easy to drink IPA,” she says. “Here in the Pacific Northwest, like we love our IPAs, so we wanted to give Eugene a proper IPA.”

The name “Dang Green” is a play on words referencing the 1994 UO football team and its defense — affectionately nicknamed Gang Green. “If you’re a Duck fan, it’s always dang green,” McKenna says.

The IPA definitely has that hoppy taste, but it’s not too strong. It has an ideal balance between that slight bitterness and a smooth, citrusy aftertaste that might make you say, “dang!” At 7 percent, it’s great for a game day choice, giving you the perfect buzz to sit for three and a half hours and watch your favorite team.

The IPA will be sold in cans all across Oregon, showing off its unique “football jersey style” wrapping. McKenna says the beer will also be available on tap at select locations including known “Duck bars,” like Webfoot, Rennie’s and Max’s Tavern.

At the IPA’s debut, a quick question and answer segment featured UO director of broadcasting Joey Mac along with Ducks commentators Mike Jorgensen and “voice of the Ducks” Jerry Allen. The three chatted about the upcoming season, as well as answered a few questions from the crowd of about 125 people. It also featured high school art teacher and airbrush artist Justin Tigner creating one of a kind Dang Green styled Nike Air sneakers.

After the Q and A, staff guided the crowd into Autzen Stadium to set foot on the famous field where so many UO Duck players have taken home the win. McKenna says, “We love our Ducks. It’s in our DNA.”

Featured Local Savings