From Fathers to ICE to Gaza in Letters

A Message That Strikes Home

I was moved reading the words of Daniel Kahn’s father (EW, 8/21). The man killed by Springfield police and his plea that we see people with mental illness as human. It hit me hard because Daniel Kahn could have been me. In a way, he is me. Just as he could be any one of us.

I live with schizophrenia. I’ve been managing it for over 20 years. And I’m one of the lucky ones. With the support of an exceptional medical team, a loving family and medication that works, I’ve been able to live what I consider a fortunate and relatively stable life.

But like I said, I’m lucky. I’m lucky to have found a treatment that helps. I’m lucky some things broke my way. And, really, we’re all lucky in different ways. Some are lucky not to have this disease. Others are lucky to have support. But too many aren’t lucky at all.

So, I echo Daniel Kahn’s father. When you see someone who’s homeless or struggling with mental illness, please see us as people. People who love. People who dream. People who feel everything you do.

Jason Ford

Eugene

It Was Abuse

A third-party investigator has documented and substantiated that Zach Mullholland, Lane Community College Board member, engaged in repeated acts of bullying and intimidation toward LCC President Stephanie Bulger. The report called the complaint an example of institutional racism. Furthermore, it documented Mulholland’s abusive behavior toward female staff and an LCC student.

Where is our community concern about the behavior of Mulholland? If Mulholland were a right-wing Republican, the public outcry and calls for his resignation from our fellow Democrats and the progressive part of our community would be loud and strong. Mulholland needs to step down immediately for the good of the college and the community.

The board needs to work collaboratively with Bulger and move forward with the business of setting policy and ensuring the health of the college. Any attempts to minimize Mulholland’s actions, discredit the report or to retaliate against Bulger are inexcusable.

LCC is a jewel in our community and needs to be a safe welcoming space for all. Board dysfunction is a drag on our community that we don’t need now.

Valerie and Dan Close

Eugene

A Small Glimmer of Hope

This is not an easy time to feel hopeful, but there is something happening in Oregon that I am feeling hopeful about. On the third Thursday morning of each month, the Universal Health Plan Governance Board meets to discuss the details of a plan to ensure that every Oregonian has access to decent health care.

The board was set up by the 2019 legislature, tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to finance and administer a universal health plan. The final plan is due to the Legislature no later than Sept. 15, 2026, just over a year from now. Learn more at Oregon.gov/uhpgb.

Jo Alexander

Corvallis

Don’t Weaken the Coalition

While I share feelings of horror and outrage over the Israeli government’s genocidal policies toward the Palestinian people, this is not the time to fracture our political coalition. We must channel our outrage into strategic action — not turn it against the very leaders who we count on to take on these critical battles.

That said, I was troubled by the tone and behavior of some attendees at Rep. Val Hoyle’s recent town hall. News flash: Hoyle is not the enemy. She is a consistent champion for Oregon’s working families, reproductive rights and more. And she’s someone who is pushing back against Donald Trump’s assaults on our democratic institutions.

In this era of rising authoritarianism, we need to stand united with our leaders who show up and take action. Attacking Hoyle for not using the word “genocide” weakens our movement and distracts from the urgent threats we are facing — like voter suppression, masked ICE agents and extremist candidates.

Disrupting town halls and vilifying allies doesn’t help the Palestinian cause. It fractures the coalitions we need to hold the line and make any progress, here and abroad. Let’s channel our outrage into strategy and stand united as we head into 2026.

Tibor Bessko

Eugene

The Shame of it All

ICE arrested two people from a group of wildland firefighters in Washington state today, as I write this. Two men who were willing to risk their lives and long-term health to travel into the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest to try to save our wild areas, to work in the oppressive heat of the last several weeks.

Two people willing to take that job as immigrants, taking on not only the responsibility of trying to save the wild spaces and prevent the fires from spreading to civilization, but also safeguarding the lives of the men they were fighting the fire with. I want to scream. To the ICE agents here in Eugene, to you men donning masks to hide your faces while you carry out these orders: Please know that when your children are grown they will be ashamed of you.

Kayla Degenfelder

Eugene

Misunderstandings All Around

After reading Rabbi Ruhi Rubenstein’s Local and Vocal commentary (EW, 8/28), the gaffe and gulf of understanding of the catastrophe and genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, is clear.

Since European Zionists invaded Palestine in the late 19th century, they have conflated its political aims with Judaism, thereby making the theft and confiscation of Palestinian land justifiable. The rabbi’s essay fails to make it clear that the Israeli occupation of Palestine has come at the expense of the Indigenous population.

It is cruel and unimaginable to ask Palestinians to live side-by-side with people who have approved of their genocide.

The Israel Democracy Institute, in April 2025, found that over three-quarters of Jewish Israelis were not troubled by the suffering in Gaza. In addition, a May 2025 survey by Tel Aviv University noted that 64.5 percent of the Israeli public were “not very” or “not at all” concerned about the humanitarian crisis there.

Israel claims to be a country of the Jews where all are citizens. Consequently, Israel has made Jews, especially in the United States, responsible for its actions. Criticism of Israel’s crimes against humanity in Palestine is not antisemitic, but required by the Torah.

Lastly, Rabbi Rubenstein holds to the canard that Israelis have wanted to live in peace with the Palestinians. History and current actions tell a more accurate story. European Zionists went to Palestine to forcefully confiscate the land, a violence that has had no end.

Charles Dunaway

Portland

