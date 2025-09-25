Turn on the Bright Lights

The Eugene BRiGHT Parade returns Sept. 27. It is a free family-friendly event in downtown Eugene featuring a brightly illuminated showcase of human and electric-powered art. This year’s theme is “SHiNE TOGETHER,” meant to celebrate the Eugene community’s creativity and spirit. Event planner Jerril Nilson says the parade is produced through volunteers, the city of Eugene, Lane Arts Council and local corporate sponsors (including Eugene Weekly). She says there are 36 entries in this year’s parade, which sometimes include electric or pedal-powered vehicles as colorful and festive as the handmade costumes, suiting the parade’s description as an “art in motion event.” Categories range from puppetry to oversized props, marching and more. Judges will watch the parade from four locations along the route and then choose a winner in each category. The grand marshal for the 2025 event is Shift Community Cycles. After the parade, Nilson says to attend the after-party hosted by the City of Eugene Cultural Services. It is at the Farmers Market Pavilion with food trucks, beverages, music and dancing, more illuminated art installations and the announcement of the 2025 parade award winners. Also new this year, Nilson says planners initiated a “how to get to the parade” campaign using bike, bus and walk options. It also includes parking options and suggestions for how to navigate downtown during the road closures, with more information available on the event’s website. Nilson says there’s also still time to volunteer, with a sign-up form and more details available online. “Come downtown, wear lights, wear a costume,” Nilson says. “Bring your grandparents and your grandkids and your neighbors, too.”

The Eugene BRiGHT Parade is 7:15 pm to 8:30 pm, Saturday, Sept. 27. It starts and ends at 8th Avenue and Pearl Street, with a complete parade route map and volunteer opportunities available online at EugeneBrightParade.com. The parade after-party is 8:30 pm to 10 pm at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue.

