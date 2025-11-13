A Night with Nosferatu

Stephenie Meyer’s vampires in her Twilight series were sparkly cool kids who beguiled the town of Forks, Washington, with their elusiveness, mystery and beauty. In Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire, vampires ran amok in New Orleans. But Nosferatu is different. Nosferatu isn’t rich and beautiful like Meyer’s vampires, and he isn’t rich and beautiful like Rice’s vampires. He’s creepy — with a bulbous head, sharp teeth and bears no resemblance to Robert Pattinson or Brad Pitt. Nosferatu, released in 1922, was made during the silent era of film. But this Saturday, there will be nothing silent about it. While Halloween is past, Eugene Difficult Music Ensemble, a group dedicated to performing and commissioning underrepresented experimental works, isn’t done celebrating horror with the oldest vampire movie ever made. EDME will bring sound to Nosferatu by scoring a screening of the movie at The Monkey’s Paw. “It’s a classic vampire story. And I think, as a silent film, being over 100 years old, it still really holds up,” says EDME member Ellie Jakes, who plays the cello. Jakes is providing the score and will focus on the female lead, Ellen Hunter, transporting the audience into her emotional world. Accompanied by instruments such as violins, a trombone and even a triangle, Nosferatu will be given a new lifeblood.

Nosferatu (1922), with Live Score by Eugene Difficult Music Ensemble, is7 pm to 8 pm, Saturday, Nov. 15, at The Monkey’s Paw, 420 Main Street, Springfield. Free, but donations appreciated.