Giving Guide!

Give a gift of giving for the holiday season — give some love to a local nonprofit doing the work you want to see in the world.

If there’s a nonprofit you’d like to encourage others to support before the end of the year let Eugene Weekly know at Editor@EugeneWeekly.com.

Send the name of the organization, its mailing address, and phone and website.

Also send the full name and affiliation of a supporter — who doesn’t work for the nonprofit and is not on the board — along with their brief (30 to 50 words max) endorsement of the nonprofit’s work.

Bonus point if you include a high-resolution photo of the nonprofit doing good deeds!

Get the info to EW to by noon Friday, Dec. 5, to be considered for inclusion. There is no charge for inclusion — just good karma!

Help keep truly independent

local news alive! As the year wraps up, we’re reminded — again — that independent local news doesn’t just magically appear. It exists because this community insists on having a watchdog, a megaphone and occasionally a thorn in someone’s side. Over the past two years, you helped us regroup and get back to doing what we do best: reporting with heart, backbone, and zero corporate nonsense. If you want to keep Eugene Weekly free and fearless… this is the moment. Support Eugene Weekly Today!