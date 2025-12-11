“If we are truly a great nation, the truth cannot destroy us.” — Nikole Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches, Talks, Gatherings and More

• Interfaith Witness and Candlelight Vigil, 3 pm, Tuesday, Dec. 16, Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza, Interfaith Alliance for Migrants.

• Art Build for Day Without an Immigrant, 11 am to 4 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 17, help with signmaking, MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Day Without an Immigrant, noon to 2 pm, Thursday, Dec. 18, downtown Eugene and downtown Springfield.

Ongoing events — Check for holiday changes!

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• No War on Venezuela, 1 pm to 2 pm, Mondays, Eugene Federal Building, 211 East 7th Avenue.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. Lane County Immigrant Defense Network, more info at Linktr.ee/psleugene.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm Tuesdays, ICE office, 7th and Pearl. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, resumes Thursday, Jan. 8, for the 2026 midterm elections. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!

Help keep truly independent

local news alive! As the year wraps up, we’re reminded — again — that independent local news doesn’t just magically appear. It exists because this community insists on having a watchdog, a megaphone and occasionally a thorn in someone’s side. Over the past two years, you helped us regroup and get back to doing what we do best: reporting with heart, backbone, and zero corporate nonsense. If you want to keep Eugene Weekly free and fearless… this is the moment. Support Eugene Weekly Today!