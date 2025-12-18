Last Day at Espresso Roma 

By Angel Valdez

To many students and community members, the longtime cafe on East 13th Avenue next to the University of Oregon was a second home to study and lounge. Espresso Roma’s last open day was Dec. 5, and it was demolished Dec. 11. The property was sold for construction of a new student apartment complex, Alder Chapter.

To celebrate its legacy, employees and close friends of the cafe gathered to give a final goodbye.

“Espresso Roma has always been a staple of Eugene for me,” says Walker Cullins, 23, a UO student who was walking by during the demolition. He adds, “I’ve had many late nights and early mornings at Espresso Roma. It’s kinda sad to see it go so suddenly.”

Robert Schofield, another passerby and decade-long patron of the cafe, adds, “It was where you’d meet your friends, and where you’d meet new friends.” He says, “It was always the best coffee shop in Eugene.”

Opened in 1984, the cafe had been serving students, professors, and everyone in between for the last 41 years.

It was originally a bookstore with a dry cleaning shop attached to the side. Sandy Boyd, 69, took over and began renting the space. He opened a cafe and named it Espresso Roma. This was not Boyd’s first Roma. In fact, he owns many coffee shops across California. He opened one in Eugene to expand and wanted it next to the university — a pattern consistent with his other cafes. He also owned nearby Cafe Siena, which served Mexican food until it closed in 2019.

The name “Roma” comes from the original Latin name for the city of Rome, Italy. Boyd liked to name his cafes after cities in Italy.

“Eugene always had a special place in my heart,” Boyd says. “There was a real appreciation there, and it showed in the numbers.” He adds, “The people that went there made the store what it was.”

Boyd wanted to create a safe space, not only for students and staff of the university, but for anyone who wanted coffee and a place to hang out. “We wanted to be accepting of everyone and we don’t care what race they are or what sex they are. We wanted it to be open to everything and make everyone feel comfortable there.”

On Espresso Roma’s official last day open, everyone in the cafe took turns smashing the walls with a club hammer. This included Boyd, customers and employees, as well as employees from shops around the block.

Boyd has no plans of bringing back Espresso Roma. He describes the cafe as having a lot of “soul.” “That soul died when they started taking the hammer to the walls,” Boyd says, “It’s no different than a person dying.”

