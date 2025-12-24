Crafty Crowds Unite

If, like many, you’ve ever wished for a little more light in a typical movie theater so you can do something with your hands like knit or crochet, you’re in luck. On Dec. 28, Cozy yarn shop presents a screening of Mary Poppins (1964) at Art House, the first in their 2026 Crafter’s Movie Night film series, where the house lights stay up to let audience members work on their creative projects while they watch. Cozy and Art House have hosted Crafter’s Movie Nights periodically in the past. Karen Mortensen of Cozy says the films tend toward the crowd pleasing and familiar, so that audiences can chat a bit while the movie plays. She says generally, though, viewers stay focused on the films as they work on everything from knitting and crochet to embroidery, with supplies brought from home. Mortensen says the event often sells out, with people of all ages coming alone and in groups, and it’s a chance to mingle with crafters of similar interests. “You do get to know other knitters and crocheters, and needle workers in Eugene, so even if you didn’t come as part of a group, you recognize people,” Mortensen says. “Some people come just to watch the film,” but have “their work in their lap and probably some popcorn on the side,” she says. While the cozy concept and classic film selections seem perfect for older audiences, she says teens and students also often come to Crafter’s Movie Nights. “Teenagers come, all the way up through people who are 80. It’s fun to be around other people and see other people doing what you do.”

Crafter’s Movie Night: Mary Poppins is 7 pm Sunday, Dec. 28, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets, available in advance or at the door, start at $8. For tickets and a complete list of Crafters Movie Night screenings and showtimes, go to EugeneArtHouse.com.

